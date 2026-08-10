From NCC To Asian Games: Vidarsa K Vinod's Remarkable Shooting Journey

Discover the inspiring journey of Indian rifle shooter Vidarsa K Vinod, who transformed financial hurdles and self-doubt into an Asian Games qualification, aiming for the World No. 1 spot.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Vidarsa K Vinod, an Indian rifle shooter, qualified for the Asian Games in women's 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3-positions.

Her journey began with NCC in 2018, overcoming significant financial constraints and training with borrowed equipment.

A major setback during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a focus on fitness and meditation, followed by crucial support from her husband and coach.

Joining the National Centre of Excellence (SAI NCOE) provided essential resources, removing financial worries and allowing her to focus on training.

Vidarsa's ultimate goal is to become World No. 1, focusing on self-improvement and process rather than competing against others.

Asian Games-bound rifle shooter Vidarsa K Vinod has turned setbacks and self-doubt into motivation, transforming an NCC introduction to shooting in 2018 into a place in the Indian squad for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with her sights set on becoming the world No. 1.

The 27-year-old from Kozhikode, initially picked up a rifle through the NCC simply to experience the sport and perhaps secure a government job, but eight years later she is headed to the Asian Games, where she will compete in the women's 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3-positions events, targeting her first individual international medal.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles in Shooting

"My biggest dream is to become World No. 1. I want to discover my full potential and keep improving every time I step onto the range," said Vidarsa who has made the Asian Games-bound squad on the back of domestic performances.

Born into a family where her father works as a contractor and her mother is a homemaker, Vidarsa often found her dream of competing at the highest level difficult to pursue due to financial constraints.

"I just wanted to experience shooting. I never imagined it would become my profession. When I became the aggregate champion at the Kerala State Championship despite training with borrowed equipment, I realised this was the sport I wanted to pursue," she said.

"Shooting is a beautiful sport, but it's also expensive. There were times when my parents couldn't afford to travel with me to competitions, so I started travelling alone.

"Eventually in 2021, I bought my first rifle. Looking back, that was one of the biggest investments they (parents) made," recalled Vidarsa, whose only international medal so far is a 50m rifle prone team silver at last year's Asian Championships.

Resilience Through Pandemic and Personal Support

The COVID-19 pandemic brought another setback. Training with a rifle owned by her association, Vidarsa was left without access to a weapon during the lockdown, bringing her shooting career to a near-complete halt.

"I couldn't shoot, but I never stopped training. I focused on fitness, yoga and meditation because I knew I had to be ready whenever the opportunity returned."

After the pandemic, she met fellow rifle shooter Manu S Ravi, whom she later married. He is now a shooting coach and has been a key presence in her journey.

"He once asked me, 'Why don't you own a rifle?' At first, I laughed because buying one wasn't financially possible. But he made me realise that if I truly believed in my dream, I had to take that step."

The Journey to National Recognition and Delhi Training

In 2022, she won her first national medal and, seeking a more competitive training environment, soon moved to Delhi to train at the Karni Singh Range.

"Living alone in Delhi wasn't easy. I had to cook for myself, manage everything on my own and continue training every day. There were moments when it became physically and mentally exhausting, but I knew these sacrifices were necessary if I wanted to represent India."

The toughest moment came in early 2024 when financial pressures and repeated near misses almost convinced her to leave the sport.

"I had almost decided to quit. But my family, my husband and my coach never stopped believing in me, even when I was losing belief in myself."

National Centre of Excellence and Future Goals

A key change came in 2024 when she joined the National Centre of Excellence, where training, accommodation, nutrition and ammunition were provided, allowing her to focus on shooting.

"Getting into the SAI NCOE changed everything. It removed many of the worries that had been holding me back," she said.

Despite competing alongside some of India's top shooters, she says her biggest competition is herself.

"I don't compete against other shooters. I compete against myself. My focus is always on following my process and becoming a better version of myself. If I do that consistently, the results will come."