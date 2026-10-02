Asian Games Medallist Vidarsa K Vinod Speaks Out Against Cyberbullying

Asian Games double silver medallist Vidarsa K Vinod has strongly condemned the cyberattacks targeting fellow athlete Ancy Sojan, advocating for unwavering support and respect for athletes' unique individuality.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports /X

Key Points Asian Games medallist Vidarsa K Vinod condemned cyberattacks on fellow athlete Ancy Sojan, emphasizing the need to support athletes' individuality.

Vidarsa highlighted the immense pressure athletes face and stressed that Ancy Sojan possesses unique confidence and Olympic potential.

She shared her personal journey into shooting, inspired by Abhinav Bindra, and her path through college to pursue the sport.

Vidarsa praised the Keralam state government and Sports Minister for increased recognition, cash awards, and job assurances for athletes.

She advocated for further development of shooting facilities in Keralam to encourage more aspiring athletes.

Asian Games double silver medallist shooter Vidarsa K Vinod on Friday condemned the cyberattacks on fellow medallist and long jumper Ancy Sojan over her jewellery and hairstyle, saying athletes should be supported and allowed to express their individuality.

Vidarsa was speaking to reporters after returning to her hometown here.

Standing Up For Fellow Athletes

"Yes, I felt very sad seeing that. Such comments should never be made. As an athlete, I know the immense pressure we undergo. The entire country watches us with expectations. Facing pressure during major competitions is natural, and everyone handles it differently," she said.

She described Ancy as a unique athlete with immense confidence and the ability to compete at the Olympics.

"I handle it calmly, but not every athlete manages it the same way. Ancy is unique, and her confidence is on another level. She responds with confidence and trusts her talent. We should never make such remarks about an athlete. Ancy has the calibre to reach the Olympics. Everyone should support her and respect her uniqueness," Vidarsa said.

Journey To Sporting Success

Vidarsa, who won silver medals in two events at the Asian Games, said she was delighted to return home and meet people who had gathered to welcome her.

Recalling how she took up shooting, Vidarsa said she had been interested in the sport since childhood but did not know how to pursue it.

"When Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal, the entire country celebrated. That was when shooting caught my attention. However, I didn't know how to start shooting. While studying in my second year at Guruvayurappan College, I got an opportunity through the college to pursue shooting. That's how I started," she said.

The Asian Games was her seventh international competition, and qualifying for the event itself was a major achievement, she said.

Competing in two events and winning medals for the country had made her immensely happy, she added.

Government Support For Athletes

Vidarsa welcomed the support extended by the state government and the Sports Minister, saying athletes had received considerable recognition this time.

She said she had requested permission to continue serving in the Sports Department and represent Keralam, and the minister had agreed to it.

"No further details were provided yet, but he mentioned that employment will be provided in Kerala," she said.

Vidarsa said the improvement in cash awards and support for athletes was a positive step compared to previous years.

"They're considering us for jobs and providing great support. They've assured support for major events like the Olympics too. I see this as a huge positive step that will motivate upcoming athletes," she said.

Future Of Shooting In Keralam

She said shooting facilities were available in the state, with associations and basic infrastructure in all districts, but further development was needed.

Vidarsa said she had discussed the matter with the minister, who assured her that steps would be taken to encourage more athletes.

She said her family had no sporting lineage but had always been passionate about sports, with her parents regularly watching competitions.

"I never expected that sports would become my profession. Being here unexpectedly makes me very happy. My parents often mention how unexpected my entry into shooting was, and we are glad to have reached this far," she said.

Her next goal is the World Championship in Doha next month, which she said would be an Olympic quota event.