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Remembering S Thyagarajan: The Legacy of a Hockey Journalism Icon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 23, 2026 13:37 IST

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S Thyagarajan, the veteran Indian sports journalist celebrated for his hockey expertise and coverage of numerous Olympics and Asian Games, has died at 85, leaving behind a lasting legacy in sports journalism.

Photograph: Hockey India

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points

  • Veteran Indian sports journalist S Thyagarajan, known for his hockey coverage, passed away at 85.
  • Thyagarajan covered six Olympics and nine Asian Games during his career.
  • He served 'The Hindu' newspaper for many years and held positions in international hockey federations.
  • Thyagarajan was a former president of the Sports Journalist Federation of India and the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association.

Veteran Indian sports journalist S Thyagarajan, who carved a niche for himself with his extensive coverage of hockey, died here on Monday after battling age-related ailments.

He was 85.

 

Thyagarajan, who covered six Olympics and nine Asian Games, served 'The Hindu' newspaper from 1962 to 2013 before his retirement. He started his career with 'The Indian Express' in 1961.

"S. Thyagarajan, veteran sports correspondent and doyen of hockey writing, who worked with The Hindu for many decades, passed away," 'the Hindu's sports editor K C Vijaya Kumar posted on 'X'.

Thyagarajan's Contributions to Hockey Journalism

Thyagarajan also served on the media and communications-related committees of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) during his journalistic career.

He was a former president of both the Sports Journalist Federation of India and the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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