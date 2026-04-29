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Vijay Kumar, Indian Golf Legend, Dies At 57

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 29, 2026 14:35 IST

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Indian golf is in mourning after the death of Vijay Kumar, the 2002 Indian Open champion, who passed away at the age of 57, leaving behind a legacy of skill and inspiration.

Key Points

  • Veteran Indian golfer Vijay Kumar, 2002 Indian Open winner, passed away at 57.
  • Vijay Kumar was a four-time Order of Merit champion and a prominent figure in Indian professional golf.
  • His 2002 Indian Open victory is remembered as a landmark moment in Indian golf history.
  • Vijay Kumar represented India at the Alfred Dunhill Cup in 1999.
  • Kapil Dev and the golf community mourn the loss of Vijay Kumar, a role model for generations.

Veteran Indian golfer Vijay Kumar has died in his home town Lucknow due to a heart attack. He was 57.

The winner of the 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion, Vijay was among the most accomplished and respected names in Indian professional golf.

 

Vijay Kumar's Illustrious Golf Career

Vijay turned professional in 1988. He dominated Indian domestic golf from the mid-1990s to the early part of the next decade with an illustrious career marked by numerous titles.

Landmark Victory at the Indian Open

Vijay's iconic triumph at the 2002 Indian Open remains a landmark moment in Indian golf. He is one of only nine Indian golfers to have won the Indian Open. Vijay also represented India at the Alfred Dunhill Cup 1999 played at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Tributes to a Golfing Inspiration

Widely admired for his skill, consistency, competitive spirit and exemplary conduct, Vijay inspired generations of golfers and contributed significantly to the growth of the sport in the country.

Kapil Dev, President, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India, said, "Vijay Kumar ji was one of the true stalwarts of Indian golf. His achievements, humility and commitment to the sport made him a role model for generations of golfers.

"His passing is a great loss to Indian golf, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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