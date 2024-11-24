News
Verstappen vrooms to fourth title in Vegas

November 24, 2024 14:01 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the 2024 F1 world championship title at Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Saturday, November 23.

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the 2024 F1 world championship title at Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Saturday, November 23. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Formula One world championship for the fourth time, and fourth year in a row, after finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

With two rounds to spare, the 27-year-old Dutch driver took an unbeatable 63-point lead over McLaren's Lando Norris in the championship.

 

George Russell won the night race from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with team mate Lewis Hamilton, who started 10th.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third with team mate Charles Leclerc fourth.

Norris, who finished sixth, made a late pitstop to secure a bonus point for the fastest lap.

"What a season. Four times. Thank you guys. Thank you to everyone," Verstappen said over team radio after taking the chequered flag and being congratulated on becoming a four-times champion.

"It was a little bit more difficult than last year but we pulled through and we gave it all."

In the constructors' standings, Ferrari closed the gap to McLaren to 24 points.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
