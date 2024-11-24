Verstappen vrooms to fourth title in Vegas

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the 2024 F1 world championship title at Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Saturday, November 23. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Formula One world championship for the fourth time, and fourth year in a row, after finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

With two rounds to spare, the 27-year-old Dutch driver took an unbeatable 63-point lead over McLaren's Lando Norris in the championship.

George Russell won the night race from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with team mate Lewis Hamilton, who started 10th.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third with team mate Charles Leclerc fourth.

Norris, who finished sixth, made a late pitstop to secure a bonus point for the fastest lap.

"What a season. Four times. Thank you guys. Thank you to everyone," Verstappen said over team radio after taking the chequered flag and being congratulated on becoming a four-times champion.

"It was a little bit more difficult than last year but we pulled through and we gave it all."

In the constructors' standings, Ferrari closed the gap to McLaren to 24 points.