Venus Williams to make comeback after 16 months!

July 12, 2025 01:37 IST

Venus Williams last appeared in a tennis tournament in March 2024

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will compete at a WTA event for the first time in 16 months after she accepted a wildcard for this month's Washington Open.

 

The 45-year-old Williams has not competed since the Miami Open in March 2024 and has not won a match since defeating Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Cincinnati Open in August 2023.

Williams has won the Wimbledon singles title five times and the US Open twice, as well as 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles alongside her younger sister Serena Williams.

"I'm excited to accept a wildcard to the Mubadala Citi DC Open. There's something truly special about DC: the energy, the fans, the history," Williams said in a statement.

"This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again!"

The WTA 500 hardcourt tournament will run from July 21 to 27.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
