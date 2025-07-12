Venus Williams to make comeback after 16 months!

IMAGE: Venus Williams last appeared in a tennis tournament in March 2024 at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will compete at a WTA event for the first time in 16 months after she accepted a wildcard for this month's Washington Open.

The 45-year-old Williams has not competed since the Miami Open in March 2024 and has not won a match since defeating Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Cincinnati Open in August 2023.

Williams has won the Wimbledon singles title five times and the US Open twice, as well as 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles alongside her younger sister Serena Williams.

"I'm excited to accept a wildcard to the Mubadala Citi DC Open. There's something truly special about DC: the energy, the fans, the history," Williams said in a statement.

"This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again!"

The WTA 500 hardcourt tournament will run from July 21 to 27.