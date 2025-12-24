Venus Williams, Andrea Preti Tie Knot

Photographs: Kind courtesy Andrea Preti/Instagram

Tennis icon Venus Williams wed Italian model-actor Andrea Preti in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.



'Mr. & Mrs. Preti A dream come true,' Venus posted on Instagram.



'MR & MRS PRETI … it's a kind of magic my beautiful wife @venuswilliams,' Preti said in his Instagram post.



The couple had announced their engagement in July following the 45 year old's first-round singles victory at the Washington Open.

The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion is the oldest WTA singles match-winner since 47-year-old Martina Navratilova won Wimbledon in 2004.



Williams is set to return to the tour in Auckland in January for her 33rd straight season.