Venus Williams, Andrea Preti Tie Knot

Venus Williams, Andrea Preti Tie Knot

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 24, 2025 10:03 IST

Venus Williams with Andrea Preti

Photographs: Kind courtesy Andrea Preti/Instagram
 

Tennis icon Venus Williams wed Italian model-actor Andrea Preti in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

'Mr. & Mrs. Preti A dream come true,' Venus posted on Instagram.

'MR & MRS PRETI … it's a kind of magic my beautiful wife @venuswilliams,' Preti said in his Instagram post.

The couple had announced their engagement in July following the 45 year old's first-round singles victory at the Washington Open.

Venus Williams with Andrea Preti

The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion had become the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat World No. 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open, after a 16-month absence from the game.

The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion is the oldest WTA singles match-winner since 47-year-old Martina Navratilova won Wimbledon in 2004.

Williams is set to return to the tour in Auckland in January for her 33rd straight season.

