Venus Confirms Engagement With Andrea Preti

IMAGE: Venus Williams confirmed her engagement to Andrea Preti. Photograph: Andrea Preti/Instagram, Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Venus Williams, who is enjoying a fairytale comeback to the professional tennis tour, left her fans pleasantly surprised with a heartwarming announcement.



The 45-year-old American tennis icon confirmed her engagement to Italian model and actor Andrea Preti following her first-round singles victory at the Washington Open on Tuesday.



Venus is enjoying an age-defying return to the spotlight. The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat World No 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open, after a 16-month absence from the game.



Williams confirmed her engagement during her on-court interview with former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs after her first round win.



When asked by Stubbs: 'You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback?' Venus replied: 'My fiance is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,'



She credited the 37-year-old Italian with motivating her to continue her tennis career despite the grind.



'There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don't know how much work goes into this, like it' 9 to 5 except you're running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it's wonderful to be here. He's never seen me play.'



Preti, born in Denmark and raised in Italy, has appeared in the hit series A Professor and the 2023 drama Temptation. He has also ventured into reality TV, including the Italian version of The Mole (La Talpa).

The couple's love story began in the summer of 2024, when they were first spotted enjoying the Italian sun on a yacht off the Amalfi Coast. By early 2025, their chemistry was no longer under wraps with Williams sporting a stunning engagement ring during a training camp in Rome.

They have previously been spotted together at a tennis court in Rome, and at the Milan Fashion Week earlier this year.