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Venezuela Wins First World Baseball Classic: How National Pride Powered The Upset Over US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 11:22 IST

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Fueled by team unity and national pride, Venezuela triumphed over the United States to capture their first-ever World Baseball Classic title in a stunning 3-2 victory.

Venezuela's players celebrate

IMAGE: Venezuela's players celebrate after defeating the United States during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park in Miami. Photographs: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Venezuela secured its first World Baseball Classic title with a 3-2 victory over the United States.
  • Eugenio Suarez's ninth-inning double drove in the winning run for Venezuela.
  • Venezuela's manager, Omar Lopez, highlighted the team's dedication and preparation for the final.
  • Maikel Garcia, named WBC Most Valuable Player, expressed pride in representing Venezuela.
  • The victory marks a significant moment for baseball in Venezuela, with players emphasizing team unity and national pride.

Team unity and national pride powered Venezuela to its first World Baseball Classic title with a 3-2 upset of the United States on Tuesday, players said after completing a dramatic championship run.

Eugenio Suarez doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning, and Venezuela's pitchers limited the powerful U.S. lineup to three hits to seal the country's first WBC crown.

 

"We're not just teammates, we're family," Suarez said after the game.

"That's why we play with passion, with love, because we feel the jersey. We feel our country in front of us."

Venezuela's title run included a comeback win over defending champion Japan in the quarterfinals and another rally to beat surprise semifinalist Italy before toppling the U.S. in front of a loud, largely pro-Venezuela crowd in Miami.

"Our country right now, they are going to celebrate for about a week," manager Omar Lopez said during the medal ceremony.

Team USA lose WBC final for the second straight tournament

Venezuela's players celebrate

Lopez said the coaching staff spent much of Monday night preparing for the final after defeating Italy to reach the championship game for the first time.

"We went back to floor number seven and we started to study USA until almost 3 in the morning so we could win tonight. And we did it."

Venezuela held a 2-0 lead before Bryce Harper tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a 432-foot, two-run homer off reliever Andres Machado.

But Venezuela responded immediately. Suarez drove in Javier Sanoja with the tiebreaking run in the ninth, and Daniel Palencia closed out the victory with a 1-2-3 bottom of the inning.

The loss was another painful one for Team USA, which fell in the WBC final for the second straight tournament. The Americans won the title in 2017 before losing 3-2 to Japan in the 2023 final.

'Venezuela is number one'

WBC Most Valuable Player Maikel Garcia said the title was deeply meaningful for his baseball-loving nation.

"I'm proud of this group, proud of this coaching staff and these players and proud to be representing 30 million Venezuelans back in my country," he said through a translator.

"Next time you do a ranking of baseball teams, Venezuela is number one."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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