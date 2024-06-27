Venezuela into Copa quarters with win over Mexico

IMAGE: Venezuela striker José Salomón Rondón (No. 23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty against Mexico in the Copa America quarter-finals at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday. Photograph: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Salomon Rondon struck a second-half penalty to send Venezuela into the Copa America quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Mexico in Group B, a result that also sent Jamaica crashing out of the tournament.

Rondon made no mistake from the spot in the 57th minute after Jon Aramburu was brought down inside the box by Julian Quinones, sending Mexico keeper Julio Gonzalez the wrong way and slotting home into the bottom corner.

Mexico earned a penalty of their own for a handball in the dying minutes, but Rafael Romo got down low to parry Orbelin Pineda's 87th minute spot kick.

The win moved Venezuela, who beat Ecuador in their opening match, up to six points at the top of the group and secured their progress to the last eight with a game to spare.

Mexico play Ecuador in Arizona on Sunday in a match that will decide the other qualifier from the group.

Jamaica are out irrespective of the outcome of their last match against Venezuela in Texas having already lost to Mexico and Ecuador.

Ecuador beat Jamaica, keep hopes alive

Ecuador kept their hopes of qualifying for the Copa America quarter-finals alive with a 3-1 win over Jamaica in Las Vegas that left the 'Reggae Boyz' on the brink of elimination.

Ecuador went ahead in the 13th minute via a Jamaica own goal, when Piero Hincapie's cross from the left was deflected off Kasey Palmer's shin into the net.

The South Americans doubled the lead via a Kendry Paez penalty kick just before the interval after a handball by Gregory Leigh, before Alan Minda killed off the contest in the 91st minute with a goal from a classic counter-attack.

Jamaica halved the deficit shortly after halftime, scoring their first-ever Copa America goal in their eighth match in the tournament following a corner.

Ethan Pinnock's effort was blocked by the Ecuador defence but the rebound fell to Michail Antonio, who rifled the ball into the net.

They thought they had earned a penalty themselves in the 73rd minute when referee Cristian Garay was sent to the monitor to check for a possible handball by Alan Franco, but the referee decided not to award a spot kick.

Victory gave Ecuador, who were beaten by Venezuela in their Group B opener, their first points of the tournament, moving them level on three each with Mexico and Venezuela.

The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Jamaica lost their opener to Mexico and must now win their final group game against Venezuela to have any hope of advancing.

They will be knocked out irrespective of that result if Mexico and Venezuela draw or Venezuela beat Mexico when they play later on Wednesday.

Jamaica play Venezuela in Austin, Texas and Mexico face Ecuador in Glendale, Arizona in the final round of Group B matches on Sunday.