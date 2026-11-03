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Velavan Senthilkumar Wins Czech Open Squash Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: November 03, 2026 10:45 IST 2 Minutes Read

Velavan Senthilkumar has triumphed at the US$ 35,000 Czech Open in Brno, securing his second PSA Copper-level title and marking a significant achievement in his career.

Velavan Senthilkumar

IMAGE: Velavan Senthilkumar outclassed World No 31 Greg Lobban of Scotland in the final to win his second PSA Copper-level title. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bart Wijnhoven/Instagram

Key Points

  • Velavan Senthilkumar clinched his second PSA Copper-level title by winning the USD 35,000 Czech Open in Brno.
  • Senthilkumar defeated top seed and world no.31 Greg Lobban of Scotland in four games in the final.
  • This marks Senthilkumar's 12th PSA Tour crown and second Copper-level honour after winning the Budapest Open in August.
  • At the US Open, Indian players Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani were eliminated by Egyptian world No.1 Mostafa Asal in early rounds.

Indian squash player Velavan Senthilkumar clinched the second PSA Copper-level title of his career by winning the US$ 35,000 Czech Open in Brno.

The 28-year-old defeated top seed and World No 31 Greg Lobban of Scotland in four games in the final.

 

Senthilkumar's Victory And US Open Performance

The Indian World No 42 and fourth seed prevailed 13-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7 for his 12th PSA Tour crown and second Copper-level honours after winning the Budapest Open in August.

At the US Open in Philadelphia, a USq$ 241,000 PSA Platinum event, Egyptian World No 1 and top seed Mostafa Asal defeated Indian World No 24 Abhay Singh 11-3, 11-1, 11-7 in the first round.

He then got the better of world no.36 Veer Chotrani 11-1, 11-6, 11-4 in the second round.

Copper level covers entry-to-mid tier squash tournaments on the World Tour and provides mid-ranked players ranking points and exposure against top-50 rivals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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