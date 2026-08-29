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Senthilkumar's Dominant Performance Secures Budapest Open Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 29, 2026 12:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash sensation Velavan Senthilkumar has clinched his first PSA Copper-level title at the prestigious Budapest Open, showcasing a dominant performance against top international competitors.

Photograph: Khel India X

Photograph: Khel India X

Key Points

  • Velavan Senthilkumar won his maiden PSA Copper-level crown at the Budapest Open.
  • He defeated local player Balazs Farkas in a decisive final match (11-4, 11-2, 11-3).
  • This victory marks Senthilkumar's 11th PSA Tour title.
  • The Indian player overcame compatriot Veer Chotrani in the semifinal and Malaysia's Eain Yow in the quarterfinals.
  • The tournament carried a USD 43,500 prize money.

India's Velavan Senthilkumar won his maiden PSA Copper-level crown at the Budapest Open squash in the Hungarian capital, defeating Balazs Farkas in the summit clash.

The world No. 54 and eighth-seeded Indian player beat the local favourite Farkas 11-4, 11-2, 11-3 in the final of the USD 43,500 prize money tournament for his 11th PSA Tour crown.

 

It was also their third meeting on the Tour, with Senthilkumar winning their previous meeting in 2024.

Senthilkumar had beaten compatriot Veer Chotrani (9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 1-11, 12-10) in the semifinal. The Indian had defeated Malaysia's world No. 19 Eain Yow in the quarterfinals.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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