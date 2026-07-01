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Senthilkumar And Khanna Advance To Semifinals At PSA Challenger Tour Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 01, 2026 19:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash talents Velavan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna have made significant strides at the PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai, securing their places in the men's and women's semifinals with impressive victories.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Indian squash players Velavan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna have reached the semifinals of the PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai.
  • Men's top seed Senthilkumar defeated Egyptian fourth seed Abdullah Hafez in a dominant quarterfinal match.
  • Women's third seed Tanvi Khanna secured her semifinal spot by beating Malaysian eighth seed Zoe Foo.
  • Senthilkumar is set to face Egyptian second seed Yassin Shohdy, while Khanna will play Japanese sixth seed Akari Midorikawa next.

India's Velavan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna advanced to the men's and women's semifinals at the PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai squash tournament here on Wednesday.

Men's top seed Senthilkumar defeated Egyptian fourth seed Abdullah Hafez 15-13, 11-4, 11-3 in the quarterfinals, and will meet Egyptian second seed Yassin Shohdy next.

 

Key Quarterfinal Victories

Meanwhile, women's third seed Tanvi beat Malaysian eighth seed Zoe Foo 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, and will face Japanese sixth seed Akari Midorikawa in the last-four stage.

Quarterfinals results:

Men: 2-Yassin Shohdy (Egy) bt 7-Tomotaka Endo (Jpn) 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; 8-Ziad Ibrahim (Egy) bt Om Semwal (Ind) 11-5, 11-13, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9; Md Syafiq Kamal (Mas) bt Salah Eltorgman (Can) 11-7, 6-11, 11-5, 11-8; 1-Velavan Senthilkumar (Ind) bt 4-Abdullah Hafez (Egy) 15-13, 11-4, 11-3.

Women: 3-Tanvi Khanna (Ind) bt 8-Zoe Foo (Mas) 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6; 6-Akari Midorikawa (Jpn) bt Shameena Riaz (Ind) 12-10, 11-8, 5-11, 11-2; 4-Nour Khafagy (Egy) bt 5-Malak Fathy (Egy) 11-1, 11-9, 11-8; 2-Farida Walid (Egy) v bt 7-Risa Sugimoto (Jpn) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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