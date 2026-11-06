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Senthilkumar Advances To London Open Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 06, 2026 11:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian squash sensation Velavan Senthilkumar secured his spot in the London Open quarterfinals, continuing his impressive run in the USD 18,000 PSA Challenger event.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • India's Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the London Open squash event.
  • Senthilkumar defeated Paraguay's Francesco Marcantonio in the second round on Thursday.
  • The Indian World No 42 will next compete against World No 99 Amir Khaled-Jousselin.
  • Another Indian player, Ayaan Vaziralli, was eliminated in the opening round by Ben Smith.

India's Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the London Open squash, a USD 18,000 PSA Challenger event here.

Senthilkumar's Path To Quarterfinals

The Indian World No 42 defeated Paraguay's World No 124 Francesco Marcantonio 11-5, 11-7, 14-12 in the second round on Thursday following a first-round bye.

 

Seeded second Senthilkumar, who has won two PSA Copper-level tournaments this year, will next play World No 99 Amir Khaled-Jousselin.

Meanwhile, India's World No 167 Ayaan Vaziralli lost to higher-ranked Ben Smith in the opening round with the Englishman recovering to win 6-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-4, 11-7.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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