Senthilkumar Advances To London Open Quarterfinals

Discover how Indian squash sensation Velavan Senthilkumar secured his spot in the London Open quarterfinals, continuing his impressive run in the USD 18,000 PSA Challenger event.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points India's Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the London Open squash event.

Senthilkumar defeated Paraguay's Francesco Marcantonio in the second round on Thursday.

The Indian World No 42 will next compete against World No 99 Amir Khaled-Jousselin.

Another Indian player, Ayaan Vaziralli, was eliminated in the opening round by Ben Smith.

India's Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the London Open squash, a USD 18,000 PSA Challenger event here.

Senthilkumar's Path To Quarterfinals

The Indian World No 42 defeated Paraguay's World No 124 Francesco Marcantonio 11-5, 11-7, 14-12 in the second round on Thursday following a first-round bye.

Seeded second Senthilkumar, who has won two PSA Copper-level tournaments this year, will next play World No 99 Amir Khaled-Jousselin.

Meanwhile, India's World No 167 Ayaan Vaziralli lost to higher-ranked Ben Smith in the opening round with the Englishman recovering to win 6-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-4, 11-7.