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Velavan Senthilkumar Powers Into PSA Czech Open Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 02, 2026 11:39 IST 2 Minutes Read

Indian squash sensation Velavan Senthilkumar has powered into the final of the prestigious PSA Czech Open in Brno, setting up an exciting clash against top seed Greg Lobban.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Indian squash player Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the final of the PSA Czech Open in Brno.
  • Senthilkumar defeated higher-ranked Frenchman Auguste Dussourd in straight games in the semifinals.
  • The world No.42 Indian will face top seed and world No.31 Greg Lobban of Scotland in the final.
  • Senthilkumar previously secured a mixed team bronze at last month's Asian Games in Japan.

Indian squash player Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the final of the USD 35,000 PSA Czech Open in Brno with a straight-game win over higher-ranked Frenchman Auguste Dussourd.

The fourth-seeded Indian, ranked 42nd in the world, beat the world No.32 11-7, 12-10, 11-1 in the semifinals.

 

He had earlier defeated eighth seed and world No.64 Argentine Jeremias Azana 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 in the quarterfinals and Brazil's Diego Gobbi 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 in the second round following a bye in the opener.

The 28-year-old Indian, who won a mixed team bronze at last month's Asian Games in Japan, will take on top seed and world No.31 Greg Lobban of Scotland for the title.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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