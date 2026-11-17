Indian squash sensation Velavan Senthilkumar has powerfully secured his spot in the semifinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper tournament after a dominant straight-game victory over Egypt's Omar Said on Tuesday.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian squash player Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the semifinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper tournament.

Senthilkumar defeated Egypt's Omar Said in straight games on Tuesday.

The second seed won his quarterfinal match with scores of 11-9, 11-1, 13-11.

World No 38 Senthilkumar will next face the winner of the quarterfinal between Abdulla Al-Tamimi and Ameeshenraj Chandaran.

Indian squash player Velavan Senthilkumar moved into the semifinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper tournament with a straight-game victory over Egypt's Omar Said here on Tuesday.

Second seed Senthilkumar, who won two PSA Copper-level titles this year, beat his fifth-seeded opponent 11-9, 11-1, 13-11 in the quarterfinals of the USD 40,500 prize money tournament for men.

World No 38 Senthilkumar will next meet the winner of the quarterfinal between local challenger Abdulla Al-Tamimi and Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran.