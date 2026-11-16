Velavan Senthilkumar Advances In QSF 3 PSA Copper Squash

Indian squash sensation Velavan Senthilkumar has powered into the quarterfinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper tournament in Doha, continuing his strong form after a recent title win.
Key Points
- Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper squash tournament on Monday.
- Senthilkumar defeated Frenchman Manuel Paquemar in straight games (11-4, 11-7, 11-4) in the second round.
- The world No. 38 Senthilkumar, who won the Czech Open earlier this month, received an opening-round bye.
- Second seed Senthilkumar will next face Egypt's world No. 80 and fifth seed Omar Said.
- India's Ayaan Vaziralli lost to South African sixth seed Dewald van Niekerk in the second round.
India's Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper squash tournament with a straight-games win over Frenchman Manuel Paquemar on Monday.
World No. 38 Senthilkumar, who won the second PSA Copper-level title of his career at the Czech Open earlier this month, beat Paquemar 11-4, 11-7, 11-4 in the second round after receiving an opening-round bye.
Second seed Senthilkumar will next face Egypt's world No. 80 and fifth seed Omar Said.
Meanwhile, India's Ayaan Vaziralli lost to South African sixth seed Dewald van Niekerk 8-11, 3-11, 7-11 in the second round.