Home  » Sports » Velavan Senthilkumar Advances In QSF 3 PSA Copper Squash

Velavan Senthilkumar Advances In QSF 3 PSA Copper Squash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 16, 2026 21:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian squash sensation Velavan Senthilkumar has powered into the quarterfinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper tournament in Doha, continuing his strong form after a recent title win.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper squash tournament on Monday.
  • Senthilkumar defeated Frenchman Manuel Paquemar in straight games (11-4, 11-7, 11-4) in the second round.
  • The world No. 38 Senthilkumar, who won the Czech Open earlier this month, received an opening-round bye.
  • Second seed Senthilkumar will next face Egypt's world No. 80 and fifth seed Omar Said.
  • India's Ayaan Vaziralli lost to South African sixth seed Dewald van Niekerk in the second round.

India's Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper squash tournament with a straight-games win over Frenchman Manuel Paquemar on Monday.

World No. 38 Senthilkumar, who won the second PSA Copper-level title of his career at the Czech Open earlier this month, beat Paquemar 11-4, 11-7, 11-4 in the second round after receiving an opening-round bye.

 

Second seed Senthilkumar will next face Egypt's world No. 80 and fifth seed Omar Said.

Meanwhile, India's Ayaan Vaziralli lost to South African sixth seed Dewald van Niekerk 8-11, 3-11, 7-11 in the second round.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

velavan senthilkumarqsf 3 psa coppersquash tournamentquarterfinalsindian squash

More From Rediff

AIFF Polls: Electoral College List Out, 7 Units Pending

AIFF Polls: Electoral College List Out, 7 Units Pending
India's Adventure Racing Teams Eye World Championship Berth

India's Adventure Racing Teams Eye World Championship Berth
Akshay Kumar's Kudo Commitment Lauded By Gujarat DCM

Akshay Kumar's Kudo Commitment Lauded By Gujarat DCM

Related Stories

Senthilkumar Advances To London Open Quarterfinals

Senthilkumar Advances To London Open Quarterfinals

Web Stories

6 Purifiers Worth Considering

6 Purifiers Worth Considering
Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026