Velavan Senthilkumar Advances In QSF 3 PSA Copper Squash

Indian squash sensation Velavan Senthilkumar has powered into the quarterfinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper tournament in Doha, continuing his strong form after a recent title win.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper squash tournament on Monday.

Senthilkumar defeated Frenchman Manuel Paquemar in straight games (11-4, 11-7, 11-4) in the second round.

The world No. 38 Senthilkumar, who won the Czech Open earlier this month, received an opening-round bye.

Second seed Senthilkumar will next face Egypt's world No. 80 and fifth seed Omar Said.

India's Ayaan Vaziralli lost to South African sixth seed Dewald van Niekerk in the second round.

India's Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the QSF 3 PSA Copper squash tournament with a straight-games win over Frenchman Manuel Paquemar on Monday.

World No. 38 Senthilkumar, who won the second PSA Copper-level title of his career at the Czech Open earlier this month, beat Paquemar 11-4, 11-7, 11-4 in the second round after receiving an opening-round bye.

Second seed Senthilkumar will next face Egypt's world No. 80 and fifth seed Omar Said.

Meanwhile, India's Ayaan Vaziralli lost to South African sixth seed Dewald van Niekerk 8-11, 3-11, 7-11 in the second round.