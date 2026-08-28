Senthilkumar Advances To Budapest Open Final

Indian squash sensation Velavan Senthilkumar has powered his way into the Budapest Open final, setting up an exciting clash against Balazs Farkas after a dominant performance against compatriot Veer Chotrani.
Key Points
- Velavan Senthilkumar reaches Budapest Open squash final.
- Senthilkumar defeated compatriot Veer Chotrani in the semi-finals.
- He will face local favourite Balazs Farkas in the championship match.
- This marks Senthilkumar's 15th PSA tour final appearance.
- Senthilkumar previously stunned top seed Eain Yow Ng in the quarter-finals.
India's Velavan Senthilkumar got the better of compatriot Veer Chotrani in a last-four clash to enter the final of the Budapest Open squash, a USD 43,500 PSA Copper event, being held in the Hungarian capital. Senthilkumar will take on local favourite Balazs Farkas in the final.
Senthilkumar's Path To The Final
In the semi-finals, eighth seed Senthilkumar, ranked 54th in the world, beat third seed Chotrani 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 1-11, 12-10 to advance to his 15th PSA tour final.
In the quarter-final, Senthilkumar had stunned Malaysian world No. 18 and top seed Eain Yow Ng 11-2, 11-9, 11-8 to set up a semi-final clash with Chotrani.
This will be Senthilkumar and Farkas' third meeting on the tour. The Indian won their face-off in 2024, after the Hungarian triumphed in the 2019 match-up.