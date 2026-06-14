HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Vekic denies Raducanu dream title at Queen's

Vekic denies Raducanu dream title at Queen's

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

Last updated on: June 14, 2026 22:30 IST

x

Croatia's Donna Vekic resisted a gutsy fightback by Emma Raducanu in front of a partisan crowd to claim the Queen's Club title with a 6-0, 7-6(6) win in a high-quality final on Sunday.

Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

IMAGE: Croatia's Donna Vekic in action during her final match against Britain's Emma Raducanu.Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Vekic, who got into the main draw as a lucky loser after defeat in qualifying, needed five match points to finally end Raducanu's resistance and win her first title since 2023.

"I'm off to have Pimms," Vekic said as she signed off her on-court interview on a sunny Andy Murray Arena.

Key Points

  • Donna Vekic won the Queen's Club title, defeating Emma Raducanu 6-0, 7-6(6) to claim her first trophy since 2023.
  • Raducanu mounted a strong comeback in the second set, recovering from a one-sided opener and pushing Vekic to the limit before falling in a tense tiebreak.
  • Vekic entered the tournament as a lucky loser, making her title run even more remarkable ahead of Wimbledon.
 

She thoroughly deserved a sip of the traditional summer tipple after a compelling match that was on a knife edge in a second set full of leg-burning baseline rallies.

Raducanu, who reached the final without dropping a set, was given vociferous support throughout but fell just short of landing her first title since her fairytale run at the U.S. Open in 2021 as a teenaged qualifier.

After a frustrating season of illness and injuries, however, she looks rejuvenated just in time for Wimbledon in two weeks, when her run at Queen's means she will likely be seeded, as also will the 29-year-old Vekic who began the week ranked 76th.

Raducanu is now provisionally ranked 31 with Vekic at 32.

"Today was a really tough match. Donna played extremely well from the start to the finish. So thanks for getting me through some tough moments this week and also for helping me push back in that second set," Raducanu told the 9,000-strong crowd.

Vekic had already beaten a British teenager - Mika Stojsavljevic - this week and on Saturday blazed past another home favourite Katie Boulter.

Emma Raducanu

IMAGE: Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her final match against Croatia's Donna Vekic. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Showing her love for the grass in a city she describes as her second home, Vekic produced a stunning opening set, belting ferocious winners all over the court to leave Raducanu, who had removed tape on her thigh, reeling.

But Raducanu weathered the storm and as Vekic's onslaught began to wane, the British player began swinging more freely to make inroads and forged a double break ahead in the second set.

Vekic got one break back, then saved serve from 0-30 at 3-5, before breaking the Raducanu serve again to level after saving two set points, one with a stunning topspin lob.

Paris Olympic runner-up Vekic then saw three match points go begging as she led 6-5 and, as the match headed towards a tiebreak, both players looked out on their feet.

Raducanu saved another match point in the tiebreak but Vekic earned one more with a superb winner and she finally converted at the fifth attempt as a weary Raducanu sent a groundstroke into the tramlines.

"Winning 6-0 (in a first set) is sometimes a curse in tennis. Emma really stepped up and played some amazing tennis," said Vekic, who is working with her former coach David Felgate. "I just tried to stay with her, make her play it out, stay with every single ball.

"Her last service game and the tiebreak is a bit of a blur."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Wimbledon PHOTOS: Vekic knocks out Stephens; Wozniacki, Cilic advance
Wimbledon PHOTOS: Vekic knocks out Stephens; Wozniacki, Cilic advance
Barca beat Juve 3-1 in classic for fifth European crown
Barca beat Juve 3-1 in classic for fifth European crown
Tennis: Cilic sets up Djokovic final; Federer in Halle final
Tennis: Cilic sets up Djokovic final; Federer in Halle final
Alcaraz edges Lehecka to win second Queen's title
Alcaraz edges Lehecka to win second Queen's title
Murray downs Raonic to win record fifth Queen's Club title
Murray downs Raonic to win record fifth Queen's Club title

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit0:49

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting 'Cocktail 2'0:51

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting...

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO