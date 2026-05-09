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Veer Chotrani Stuns Abhay Singh At World Squash Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 09:30 IST

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Indian squash player Veer Chotrani secured a significant victory against compatriot Abhay Singh at the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt, advancing to the next round.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Veer Chotrani, ranked No. 45, defeated Abhay Singh at the World Squash Championships in Egypt.
  • Chotrani's victory came in five games, marking his second win against Singh in three matches.
  • Chotrani is set to compete against Egyptian world No. 1 Mostafa Asal in the next round.
  • Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar are also participating in the championships.

Indian world No. 45 Veer Chotrani defeated higher-ranked compatriot Abhay Singh in five games in the men's opening round of the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt.

Chotrani's Winning Performance

Chotrani overcame Abhay 14-12, 8-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-2 for his second win in three meetings against the Indian world No. 22.

 

Next Challenge: Mostafa Asal

Chotrani will play Egyptian world No. 1 Mostafa Asal next on Sunday.

Other Indian Participants

Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar will kickstart their campaign in the 64-strong field with first-round matches against Egyptian world No. 21 Kareem El Torkey and French world No. 5 Victor Crouin respectively.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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