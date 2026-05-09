Veer Chotrani Stuns Abhay Singh At World Squash Championships

Indian squash player Veer Chotrani secured a significant victory against compatriot Abhay Singh at the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt, advancing to the next round.
Key Points
- Veer Chotrani, ranked No. 45, defeated Abhay Singh at the World Squash Championships in Egypt.
- Chotrani's victory came in five games, marking his second win against Singh in three matches.
- Chotrani is set to compete against Egyptian world No. 1 Mostafa Asal in the next round.
- Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar are also participating in the championships.
Indian world No. 45 Veer Chotrani defeated higher-ranked compatriot Abhay Singh in five games in the men's opening round of the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt.
Chotrani's Winning Performance
Chotrani overcame Abhay 14-12, 8-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-2 for his second win in three meetings against the Indian world No. 22.
Next Challenge: Mostafa Asal
Chotrani will play Egyptian world No. 1 Mostafa Asal next on Sunday.
Other Indian Participants
Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar will kickstart their campaign in the 64-strong field with first-round matches against Egyptian world No. 21 Kareem El Torkey and French world No. 5 Victor Crouin respectively.