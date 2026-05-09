Veer Chotrani Stuns Abhay Singh At World Squash Championships

Indian squash player Veer Chotrani secured a significant victory against compatriot Abhay Singh at the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt, advancing to the next round.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Veer Chotrani, ranked No. 45, defeated Abhay Singh at the World Squash Championships in Egypt.

Chotrani's victory came in five games, marking his second win against Singh in three matches.

Chotrani is set to compete against Egyptian world No. 1 Mostafa Asal in the next round.

Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar are also participating in the championships.

Indian world No. 45 Veer Chotrani defeated higher-ranked compatriot Abhay Singh in five games in the men's opening round of the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt.

Chotrani's Winning Performance

Chotrani overcame Abhay 14-12, 8-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-2 for his second win in three meetings against the Indian world No. 22.

Next Challenge: Mostafa Asal

Chotrani will play Egyptian world No. 1 Mostafa Asal next on Sunday.

Other Indian Participants

Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar will kickstart their campaign in the 64-strong field with first-round matches against Egyptian world No. 21 Kareem El Torkey and French world No. 5 Victor Crouin respectively.