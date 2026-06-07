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Home  » Sports » Veer Ahlawat Slips To Tied 13th After Tough Third Round At Swiss Challenge

Veer Ahlawat Slips To Tied 13th After Tough Third Round At Swiss Challenge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 15:42 IST

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Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat faced a challenging third round at the Swiss Challenge, dropping to tied 13th position and now needing a significant comeback to contend for the title.

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat dropped to tied 13th position at the Swiss Challenge after a difficult third round.
  • Ahlawat carded a 3-over 74, placing him 9-under par overall and six shots behind the leader.
  • George Bloor leads the tournament at 15-under par, one stroke ahead of Hamish Brown and Matthew Southgate.
  • Ahlawat needs a strong final round to contend for his first Hotel Planner Tour title.

After setting a course record in the second round, Veer Ahlawat could not sustain the momentum, dropping 12 positions to tied 13th after the third round at the Swiss Challenge at Golf Sempach here.

Ahlawat's Challenging Third Round Performance

Ahlawat carded 3-over 74 to be 9-under par after three rounds. He was six shots behind the leader, George Bloor (67), who was heading into the final round with a total score of 15-under par.

 

Ahlawat began his third round with early birdies on the first and fourth holes before dropping a shot on the fifth. He would pick up the stroke on the sixth before dropping two shots on the seventh with his first double bogey of the day. He followed it with his second bogey on the eighth hole.

On the back nine Ahlawat dropped a second double on the 15th before picking up one shot on the 17th hole only to give it back with a bogey on the 18th.

Ahlawat, who has yet to win a title on the Hotel Planner Tour will need to find the magic from his second round once more if he hopes to challenge for the title this week.

Bloor carded a round of 4-under 67 to become the sole leader heading into the final round. Bloor is one stroke clear of Hamish Brown and Matthew Southgate. The third round by Bloor included five birdies and one bogey.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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