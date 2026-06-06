Veer Ahlawat Sets Course Record, Shares Lead At Swiss Challenge

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat has electrified the Swiss Challenge by setting a new course record with a phenomenal 10-under 61, placing him in a shared lead and showcasing his strong form on the Hotel Planner Tour.

Key Points Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat set a new course record with a 10-under 61 in the second round of the Swiss Challenge.

Ahlawat now shares the lead at 12-under par with Mathew Southgate, both having played bogey-free rounds.

His exceptional round included six consecutive birdies on the back nine, propelling him to the top of the leaderboard.

Ahlawat, who previously finished runner-up at the Hero Indian Open, is making his fourth start on the Road to Mallorca this season.

Other Indian players, Arjun Prasad and Saptak Talwar, missed the cut at the tournament.

Playing on an invitation, Veer Ahlawat set a course record in the second round of the Swiss Challenge on the Hotel Planner Tour, firing a stunning round of 10-under 61 to get into a share of the lead here. The 30-year-old Ahlawat shared the lead with 37-year-old Mathew Southgate (64) heading into the weekend. Ahlawat and Southgate are at 12-under and both leaders went bogey free in the second round. They are one stroke ahead of George Bloor (66) and Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon (63).

Ahlawat's Record-Breaking Performance

Ahlawat, who came close to a win on the DP World Tour in 2024, when he finished runner-up at the Hero Indian Open, played on DP World Tour in 2025. After failing to keep his card, he is dividing his time between the Hotel Planner Tour, DP World Tour and his home Tour, the DP World PGTI Tour, where he won the Order of Merit in 2024. Ahlawat began his record setting round on the front nine and after making an early birdie on the second hole he followed up with another pair on the third and fourth holes. He would pick up another stroke on the seventh hole to be 4-under par for the day before the turn. On the back nine Ahlawat was on fire and made six birdies on the trot starting from the 12th hole before making par on the 18th to finish the day with a card of 10-under par.

Indian Contingent and Ahlawat's Strategy

The other two Indian players in the field this week were Arjun Prasad and Saptak Talwar. Arjun Prasad had a total of even par (70-72) and Talwar shot 74-70 and missed the cut, which was set at 3-under par in what has been a low scoring week so far. Ahlawat delighted to be in contention heading into the weekend after a mixed start to the season. "I'm really pleased with my round. I had a really solid day out there; I struck the ball well and made some really good birdie putts. If it's as calm tomorrow as it was today, then it will be a low scoring day again." "All parts of my game are feeling very solid right now," he added. "I'll treat tomorrow as a normal day and try to play it one shot at a time. "I didn't play safe off the tee and hit a lot of drivers which made the course shorter and gave me a lot of wedges in. I'm going to keep the same game plan for the next two days." Ahlawat is making his fourth start on the Road to Mallorca this season after receiving an invite to this week's tournament and stormed up the leaderboard on a scorable afternoon in Lucerne.

Mathew Southgate's Strong Showing

It was the front nine that vaulted Southgate into the lead with five birdies before making the turn in just 31 strokes. Despite the positive start in Switzerland, the 37-year-old isn't putting too much pressure on himself going into the weekend. He came back in 33 for a 64.