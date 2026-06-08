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Veer Ahlawat's Impressive Comeback Secures Top 10 At Swiss Challenge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 08, 2026 14:13 IST

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Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat showcased remarkable resilience and skill, securing his first top 10 finish of the season at the Swiss Challenge with a stellar bogey-free final round.

Key Points

  • Veer Ahlawat finished tied 9th at the Swiss Challenge, marking his first top 10 finish this season on the Hotel Planner Tour.
  • Ahlawat carded a bogey-free final round of four-under 67, bringing his total score to 13-under par.
  • He set a new course record with a bogey-free 10-under 61 in the second round, briefly holding a joint lead.
  • Ahlawat was the sole Indian player to make the cut, demonstrating strong performance despite a challenging third round.

Veer Ahlawat finished the Swiss Challenge on the Hotel Planner Tour with a bogey-free round of four-under 67 to end tied 9th here. Ahlawat, topper of the DP World PGTI Order of Merit in 2024, played on the main tour in 2025 but was unable to retain his full card. This week's show is Ahlawat's first top 10 finish on the Hotel Planner Tour in the ongoing season. Ahlawat currently plays on the DP World Tour, Hotel Planner Tour and PGTI.

Ahlawat's Strong Performance At Swiss Challenge

He finished the week with a total score of 13-under par (69-61-74-67) at Golf Sempach. The highlight was a bogey-free round of 10-under par in the second round, which was a new course record. Mathew Southgate secured the title after carding a round of nine-under 62 on the final day to move up to 23-under par (66-64-69-62).

 

Ahlawat was the only Indian player to make the cut this week as both Arjun Prasad and Saptak Talwar struggled. A second round of 10-under 61 allowed Ahlawat to become joint leader alongside Mathew Southgate. A less than ideal third round saw him slip down the leaderboard to be placed tied 13th heading into the final round. In the final round, Ahlawat suffered an early bogey on the seventh hole and had no birdies on the front nine. He rallied back with a birdie on the 10th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 17th hole to card four-under 67 and finish the week at 13-under par.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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