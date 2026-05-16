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Veer Ahlawat And Saptak Talwar Exit Challenge De Catalunya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 15:49 IST

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Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar faced an early exit at the Challenge de Catalunya, despite showing improvement in the second round, as Christofer Bloomstrand takes the lead.

Key Points

  • Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar missed the cut at the Challenge de Catalunya.
  • Ahlawat shot a 4-under 69 in the second round but it wasn't enough.
  • Talwar improved with a 1-under 71 after a poor first round.
  • The cut was set at 5-under par for the tournament.
  • Christofer Bloomstrand leads the Challenge de Catalunya with a score of 13-under par.

India's Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar made an early exit as the duo missed the cut at the Challenge de Catalunya.

Ahlawat's Bogey-Free Round Not Enough

Ahlawat carded a bogey-free second round of 4-under 69 following a first round even par 71 but still missed out.

 

Talwar's Improvement Falls Short

Talwar, who shot 86 on day one, carded 1-under 71 but it did not help me make the cut.

The cut this week was set at 5-under par.

Bloomstrand Takes The Lead

Christofer Bloomstrand carded the low score of the day, an 8-under 64 to move into the lead with a total score of 13-under par (67-64).

The 34-year-old Swede has now played 23 holes without a bogey, after carding a round with six birdies and one eagle to lead the field by two strokes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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