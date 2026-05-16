Veer Ahlawat And Saptak Talwar Exit Challenge De Catalunya

Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar faced an early exit at the Challenge de Catalunya, despite showing improvement in the second round, as Christofer Bloomstrand takes the lead.

Key Points Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar missed the cut at the Challenge de Catalunya.

Ahlawat shot a 4-under 69 in the second round but it wasn't enough.

Talwar improved with a 1-under 71 after a poor first round.

The cut was set at 5-under par for the tournament.

Christofer Bloomstrand leads the Challenge de Catalunya with a score of 13-under par.

India's Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar made an early exit as the duo missed the cut at the Challenge de Catalunya.

Ahlawat's Bogey-Free Round Not Enough

Ahlawat carded a bogey-free second round of 4-under 69 following a first round even par 71 but still missed out.

Talwar's Improvement Falls Short

Talwar, who shot 86 on day one, carded 1-under 71 but it did not help me make the cut.

The cut this week was set at 5-under par.

Bloomstrand Takes The Lead

Christofer Bloomstrand carded the low score of the day, an 8-under 64 to move into the lead with a total score of 13-under par (67-64).

The 34-year-old Swede has now played 23 holes without a bogey, after carding a round with six birdies and one eagle to lead the field by two strokes.