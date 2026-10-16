Protests Force Delhi Half Marathon Route Change

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has announced a significant route revision for its upcoming Sunday race, rerouting participants away from protest-affected areas like Sansad Marg to ensure a smooth event.

Key Points The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon route has been revised for this year's edition, scheduled for Sunday, due to ongoing protests.

Runners will no longer pass through Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg, and Patel Chowk, with a new section introduced between the 10 km and 13 km marks.

The elite men's race starts at 5:18am and the women's race at 5:20am, featuring top athletes like Birhanu Legese and Irene Chepet Cheptai.

The Champions with Disability Run and Senior Citizens' Run have been rescheduled to 6:30am, while the Great Delhi Run route remains unchanged.

Organisers have informed participants about the route changes via social media, WhatsApp, email, and at the Expo.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon organisers on Friday announced that runners at this year's edition will not pass through Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg and Patel Chowk and unveiled a revised route amid ongoing protests against the Election Commission of India. The protests have led to heavy police barricading around the three marks which were a part of the traditional route in previous editions. This year's race is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

"The Half Marathon route will feature a minor revision this year between the 10 km and 13 km marks. From Kartavya Path, runners will turn left towards Seva Teerth Circle, followed by a left turn onto Maulana Azad Road.

They will then make a U-turn and proceed around Seva Teerth Circle towards Rafi Marg, before turning right to rejoin Kartavya Path. This replaces the previous route, under which runners turned right from Kartavya Path towards Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg and Patel Chowk," read a statement from the organisers.

Understanding The Revised Marathon Course

In addition, there will be no race start from Sansad Marg this year. The protestors have been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyaneshwar Kumar's resignation, alleging manipulation in electoral rolls.

The elite race, covering 21.09km, will start at 5.18am for men, while the women's race will begin at 5.20am. Two-time winner Birhanu Legese headlines men's field, while 2022 winner Irene Chepet Cheptai is among the star attractions in the women's race. There will be 22 men and 20 women from India in the elite race.

Key Timings And Participant Information

The Open 10K race will be flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Champions with Disability Run and the Senior Citizens' Run have been rescheduled to flag off at 6:30am, instead of the earlier scheduled time of 7am.

The organisers said that participants have been told about the changes through "social media, WhatsApp and email, as well as through communication at the Expo." "There is no change in the Great Delhi Run route and race start timings," it added.