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Home  » Sports » India Dominates ISSF Junior World Cup With Fifth Gold

India Dominates ISSF Junior World Cup With Fifth Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 25, 2026 19:46 IST

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India continues to dominate the ISSF Junior World Cup in Cairo, with Vanshika Chaudhary and Chirag Sharma winning gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, bringing India's gold medal tally to five.

Key Points

  • Vanshika Chaudhary and Chirag Sharma win gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event at ISSF Junior World Cup.
  • India leads the medal table with five gold, five silver, and four bronze medals.
  • Vanshika Chaudhary secures her second gold medal of the tournament.
  • Zuhair Khan and Bhavya Tripathi reach finals in Trap events at the ISSF Junior World Cup.
  • Indian shooters demonstrate strong performance at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Cairo.

Vanshika Chaudhary and Chirag Sharma won the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Saturday, taking India's gold tally to five.

With one more day of competitions left, India continued to lead the medal table with five gold, five silver and four bronze.

 

The duo shot 484.3 to shrug off the challenge of Aliaksandra Piatrova and Mikita Daubash (467.6) representing the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN). The second Indian pair of Mohini Singh and Himanshu Rana tallied 407.4 to clinch bronze in the four-team final.

Vanshika and Chirag had earlier shot a combined 582 on Saturday morning at the Olympic International City Shooting range to top the 14-team qualifiers while Mohini and Himanshu finished third as well with a 568.

It was a second gold in the tournament for Vanshika having earlier won the individual women's 10m air pistol title. It was also a second medal for Chirag, who had earlier won bronze in the junior men's air pistol.

Trap Events See Indian Finalists

The Trap men's and women's competitions also concluded on the day where India had one finalist each. Both Zuhair Khan and Bhavya Tripathi claimed the sixth qualifying spot in their respective qualifiers. While Zuhair shot 115, Bhavya recorded 108 after five rounds.

Bhavya then finished eighth in the junior women's trap final, where Italian Martina Montani won gold with a new junior world record score of 26 hits out of a possible 30.

In the men's final, Zuhair finished seventh as France's Agez Thomas also shot a junior world record score of 28 to win the event.

Final Day Preview

The final day on Sunday will see the 50m rifle 3 positions men junior and the trap mixed team junior events being decided.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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