Women's Pro Golf Tour Finale: Ridhima, Vani, Tvesa To Battle It Out

The Women's Pro Golf Tour 2026 season culminates at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, featuring top Indian golfers Ridhima Dilawari, Vani Kapoor, and Tvesa Malik in a highly anticipated final leg.

Key Points Ridhima Dilawari, Vani Kapoor, and Tvesa Malik are headlining the 15th and final leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2026 season at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, starting on Tuesday.

Ridhima Dilawari has been the most consistent player this season, securing four wins and two runner-up finishes in her first 13 starts.

Vani Kapoor has won twice this season, including the 13th leg, and achieved her best Ladies European Tour finish as runner-up at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Tvesa Malik, with a domestic title this season, aims to build on her seventh-place finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

The field comprises 44 players, including other notable professionals like Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, Seher Atwal, Mannat Brar and Shweta Mansingh.

Ridhima Dilawari, Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik will headline a strong field as the Women's Pro Golf Tour moves to the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course for its 15th and final leg of the 2026 season starting on Tuesday.

There are 44 players in the field, including several leading names in Indian women's golf.

Top Contenders And Season Performance

Ridhima has been the most consistent player on the tour, winning four times and finishing runner-up twice in her first 13 starts. Her victories have come at Kalhaar Blues and Greens, Poona Golf Club, Jaypee Wishtown and Prestige Golfshire. She has been very solid through the season and is firmly ahead in the season rankings.

Kapoor, meanwhile, has won twice this season, including the 13th leg at DLF Golf and Country Club, where she beat rookie Anvvi Dahiya in a three-hole play-off. She has also been runner-up three times. Her second place at the Hero Women's Indian Open, her best finish on the Ladies European Tour, has added to an already strong season.

Key Pairings And Tee Times

The pairing of Ridhima and Tvesa will be one of the day's most closely watched groups. They are scheduled to tee off at 10.05 am alongside Lavanya Jadon. Tvesa will be keen to build on her seventh-place finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open, and she also has a domestic title to her credit this season.

Kapoor will begin her campaign at 9.10 am alongside Ananya Datar and Saanvi Somu. Her recent form and experience make her one of the strongest contenders, particularly as she looks to close the gap on Ridhima in the season-long standings.

Recent Form And Other Notables

Last week, Jasmine Shekar held off Vani and Ridhima in the final round, carding a 1-over 71 to win by two shots for her second title of the season.

The field includes several other established professionals and promising younger golfers. Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, Seher Atwal, Mannat Brar and Shweta Mansingh are among the names capable of making an impact.