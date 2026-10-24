Vani Kapoor Eyes Historic Home Win At Indian Open

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor is poised to make history at the Hero Women's Indian Open, leading by a single shot on Saturday and aiming to end India's decade-long wait for a home champion in this prestigious Ladies European Tour event.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points Vani Kapoor holds a one-shot lead on the penultimate day of the Hero Women's Indian Open on Saturday.

She aims to be the first Indian winner of the tournament in a decade, following Aditi Ashok's victory in 2016.

Other Indian golfers, including Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik, are also performing strongly.

Kapoor's consistent play on Saturday, including an eagle-birdie stretch on Friday, contributed to her strong position.

Defending champion Shannon Tan is close behind despite a strained wrist.

Vani Kapoor put herself in pole position to end India's decade-long wait for a home winner at the Hero Women's Indian Open as she took a slender one-shot lead on the penultimate day of the USD 500,000 Ladies European Tour event here on Saturday.

The 32-year-old carded a three-under 69 for a five-under total of 211 at the DLF Golf and Country Club, staying one shot ahead of defending champion Shannon Tan of Singapore (68-77-67) and Thailand's three-time winner Pornanong Phatlum (72-71-69).

Kapoor's Quest For Home Glory

Aditi Ashok was the last Indian to win the title a decade ago in 2016.

Vani was thankful that she is surrounded by family and friends to help her stay grounded.

"They will keep reminding me that 18 holes are left, and there is work to be done, and that will help," she said.

Indian Golfers Make Their Mark

Saturday turned out to be a profitable day for the Indian brigade. Battling illness and fatigue, Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs, overnight T-2, slipped, but only just and finished in a tie for fourth with Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher at the end of Round 3.

"The body is still recovering, and I know it is going to be a grind out there again tomorrow," said Pranavi.

At 213, Pranavi (70-70-73) was tied with Simmermacher (68-72-73) and will regroup for another challenge, having made her mark in Japan with a historic feat at the Asian Games.

Tvesa Malik (71, 73, 71; 215) is also in the mix, courtesy of a steady round of 1-under for the day for the sole eighth position.

Golf isn't a sport that encourages reflection on the day gone by, but Vani made an exception by reminding herself of the eagle-birdie stretch on Friday. She never let go of the impetus after that, and Saturday's Moving Day bloomed into one of her best rounds on her home course.

"I'm pretty stable and didn't get too excited. It is something I was careful of. That's the plan with one more day to go," she said.

Defending champion Shannon produced five birdies in six holes on the front nine. "When you're playing well on this course, you can actually go quite low," she said.

Given the start, Shannon could have wrested the lead again, but the strained wrist that she admits has been brought about by overuse prevented her from cutting loose on the back nine, as she kept shielding the taped area.