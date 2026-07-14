Top Golfers Vie For Title At Hero Women's Pro Tour Leg

Discover how Vani Kapoor, fresh from her recent victory, is set to lead a formidable lineup of top Indian women golfers at the 10th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Kolar.

Key Points Vani Kapoor, fresh from her recent victory in the ninth leg, leads the field at the 10th Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

The tournament features strong contenders including Ridhima Dilawari, a multiple-time winner, Amandeep Drall, and Tvesa Malik.

Emerging talents and nine amateurs are also participating, with a total of 57 players.

The event takes place at Zion Hills Golf County in Kolar, Karnataka, with a two-tee start.

Sisters Heena and Ceerat Kang, and Lavanya and Riya Jadon, are among the participants, highlighting family involvement in the sport.

Vani Kapoor headlines another strong domestic field at the 10th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour that begins at the Zion Hills Golf County here on Wednesday. Vani, who staged a fine final round rally to win the ninth leg last week for her first success in 2026, tees off with the hugely talented Mannat Brar and amateur Tanishka Prithvi in the opening round.

Key Contenders And Rising Stars

Vani will once again face a stiff challenge from the likes of three-time winner in 2026 Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall, seasoned Tvesa Malik and Saanvi Somu, who has been gaining experience by playing on the Ladies Access Tour in Europe. Sneha Singh, a former Hero Order of Merit winner, has been struggling of late and will look at getting back to her old form and rhythm, while Vidhatri Urs, Anvitha Narender, Seher Atwal and the experienced Neha Tripathi will also seek a return to their winning ways.

Hitaashee Bakshi will hope to get her clubs working the way she wants after a struggle on the Ladies European Tour, for which she wants to be ready again soon, including having a crack at the Hero Women's Indian Open. Once again the field has two sets of sisters â the Kangs - Heena and amateur Ceerat - and the Jadon sisters - Lavanya and Riya. With 57 players in the field, the organisers have once again resorted to a two tee start and the field includes nine amateurs. The last few seasons have seen amateurs make a mark on the pro circuit even before turning to the paid ranks.