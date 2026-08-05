Women's Pro Golf Tour: Vani Kapoor, Ayesha Gupta, Riya Jadon Lead

Discover how seasoned Vani Kapoor, alongside promising amateurs Ayesha Gupta and Riya Jadon, secured a shared lead at 4-under 67 in the thrilling first round of the Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Key Points Vani Kapoor, Ayesha Gupta, and Riya Jadon are in a shared lead after the first round of the Women's Pro Golf Tour.

All three golfers finished with an impressive 4-under 67 at the Clover Greens layout.

Vani Kapoor started strong with three birdies in her first six holes, while Ayesha Gupta played a bogey-free round.

Heena Kang secured sole fourth place with a 3-under 68, showcasing competitive play.

Several other prominent golfers, including Amandeep Drall and Ridhima Dilawari, are also in contention.

Seasoned Vani Kapoor was joined by young and promising golfers amateur Ayesha Gupta and Riya Jadon in shared lead at 4-under 67 after the first round of the Women's pro Golf Tour on Wednesday.

Top Golfers Shine In Opening Round

Vani teed off from the first and picked three birdies in her first six holes to get off to a great start. She added further birdies on the 13th and the 15th but dropped a bogey in between on the 14th for a 67 as she was in the last group from the first tee.

Ayesha was bogey free with two birdies on either side of the lovely Clover Greens layout. Riya, who had five birdies and two bogeys between the 16th and the third in a six-hole run, closed with a birdie on the ninth to join Vani and Ayesha.

Heena Kang had four birdies against one bogey for her 3-under 68 and was sole fourth, while five players led by the experienced Amandeep Drall amateur Priya Kumari, Shagun Narain, Smriti Bhargav and Jasmine Shekar were all tied for fifth place with rounds of 1-under 70 each. Anvvi Dahhiya and Ketaki Sood shot par each and were tied 10th as 11 players carded par or better on the first day. Multiple winner this year, Ridhima Dilawari and the promising Mannat Brar were Tied-12th alongside Nayanika Sanga, Anvitha Narender and Lavanya Jadon with scores of 1-over 72 each.