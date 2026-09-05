Real Madrid's Valverde headlines Uruguay squad for India friendly

Football fans can anticipate an exciting clash as Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez lead a formidable Uruguay squad, under new coach Diego Forlan, against India in an international friendly.

IMAGE: The friendly against India will be former World Cup star Diego Forlan's first assignment as the coach of Uruguay national team. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Seleccion Uruguaya/X

Key Points Real Madrid star Federico Valverde headlines Uruguay's squad for the international friendly against India.

Former World Cup Golden Ball winner Diego Forlan will make his debut as Uruguay's head coach in the match.

The Uruguay squad features a mix of established internationals like Darwin Nunez and emerging talents.

India will host Uruguay in Kolkata on October 6 as part of a high-profile series of international friendlies.

Uruguay's defence includes experienced players such as Ronald Araujo and Jose Maria Gimenez.

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde will headline a star-studded Uruguay squad named for next month's international friendly against India, with the two-time world champions, led by head coach Diego Forlan, bringing a formidable mix of established internationals and emerging talents.

India will take on Uruguay at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 6, as part of a high-profile series of international friendlies.

The Blue Tigers will also face Panama on September 25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 here.

Key Players In Uruguay's Squad

Valverde is among several marquee names in the Uruguay squad, which also includes Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araujo and Brian Rodriguez.

The defence boasts plenty of international experience, with Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera and Sebastian Caceres named in the squad.

Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin and Ignacio de Arruabarrena are the three goalkeeping options, while the attack features Liverpool star Darwin Nunez, along with Miguel Merentiel, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Martin Satriano and Alvaro Rodriguez.

Diego Forlan's Coaching Debut

The match in Kolkata will also mark Forlan's first assignment at the helm of Uruguay, with the former World Cup star taking charge of the national side as coach.

"The announcement comes at the beginning of a new chapter for Uruguay following Marcelo Bielsa's departure, with legendary former striker Diego Forlan taking charge of the senior national team and the Under-20 side," said All India Football Federation in a statement.

A 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner and 2011 Copa America champion, Forlan scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for Uruguay.

He enjoyed a distinguished club career with Manchester United, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, and also had a stint in the Indian Super League with Mumbai City FC.

"Now, as Uruguay's head coach, Forlan faces a new challenge as he prepares his side for the upcoming clash against India. With established stars such as Valverde, Nunez, Araujo and Gimenez featuring alongside a new generation of talent, Uruguay's SeptemberâOctober window promises to offer an early glimpse into Forlan's vision for the next chapter of La Celeste," the statement added.

India, under coach Khalid Jamil, will be determined to put up a strong fight and deliver a memorable contest.

Uruguay squad:

Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, Ignacio de Arruabarrena, Sebastian Jaume, Thiago Cardozo.

Defenders: Kevin Amaro, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Guillermo Varela, Nahitan Nandez, Santiago Mourino, Nicolas Marichal, Ronald Araujo, Alexander Barboza, Jose Maria Gimenez, Juan Rodriguez, Sebastian Boselli, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez, Lucas Olaza, Marcelo Saracchi, Juan Manuel Sanabria.

Midfielders: Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Bernal, Santiago Homenchenko, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Matias Abaldo, Facundo Pellistri, Luciano Rodriguez, Maximiliano Araujo, Lucas Villalba, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Diego Rossi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Forwards: Martin Satriano, Agustin A. Martinez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Miguel Merentiel, Darwin Nunez, Alvaro Rodriguez.