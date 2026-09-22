Valarivan And Mane Secure Spot In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Indian shooting stars Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane have brilliantly qualified for the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games, showcasing India's strong presence in the sport.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane qualified for the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games.

The duo secured their spot among the four finalists with a score of 634.6.

China's pair of Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao set a new qualification world record with 638.9.

Both Valarivan and Mane were previously part of silver-winning Indian men's and women's 10m air rifle teams.

Elavenil Valarivan also secured an individual silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle event.

The Indian shooting pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane on Tuesday qualified for the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games here.

Valarivan and Mane shot 634.6 to secure their place among the four finalists.

The Chinese pair of Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao entered the final with a 638.9, a qualification world record total.

South Korea's Ban Hyojin and Park Hajun were third in the qualification with an aggregate of 633.2. Vietnam's Thanh Thao Phi and Tam Quang Nguyen finished fourth with a 631.

The final will be played later on Tuesday.

Both Valarivan and Mane were part of the silver winning Indian men's and women's 10m air rifle teams earlier in the competition. Valarivan also bagged a silver in the women's 10m air rifle.