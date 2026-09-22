Home  » Sports » Valarivan And Mane Secure Spot In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Valarivan And Mane Secure Spot In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 22, 2026 07:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian shooting stars Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane have brilliantly qualified for the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games, showcasing India's strong presence in the sport.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane qualified for the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games.
  • The duo secured their spot among the four finalists with a score of 634.6.
  • China's pair of Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao set a new qualification world record with 638.9.
  • Both Valarivan and Mane were previously part of silver-winning Indian men's and women's 10m air rifle teams.
  • Elavenil Valarivan also secured an individual silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle event.

The Indian shooting pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane on Tuesday qualified for the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games here.

Valarivan and Mane shot 634.6 to secure their place among the four finalists.

 

The Chinese pair of Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao entered the final with a 638.9, a qualification world record total.

South Korea's Ban Hyojin and Park Hajun were third in the qualification with an aggregate of 633.2. Vietnam's Thanh Thao Phi and Tam Quang Nguyen finished fourth with a 631.

The final will be played later on Tuesday.

Both Valarivan and Mane were part of the silver winning Indian men's and women's 10m air rifle teams earlier in the competition. Valarivan also bagged a silver in the women's 10m air rifle.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

elavenil valarivanparth maneasian games10m air rifle mixed teamindian shooting team

More From Rediff

Junior Badminton Squad Set For World Championships In Egypt

Junior Badminton Squad Set For World Championships In Egypt
SRY Gene Test Mandatory For Indian Athletes

SRY Gene Test Mandatory For Indian Athletes
'Like Something Out of a Movie': Mbappe Hails Zidane Reunion

'Like Something Out of a Movie': Mbappe Hails Zidane Reunion

Related Stories

Elavenil Valarivan Leads India To Double Silver In Asian Games Shooting

Elavenil Valarivan Leads India To Double Silver In Asian Games Shooting

Web Stories

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026