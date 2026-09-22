Valarivan And Mane Finish Fourth In Asian Games Mixed Air Rifle Final

Discover how Indian shooting stars Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane performed in the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games, ultimately finishing fourth despite a strong qualification round.
The Indian shooting pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final after failing to carry the momentum of a strong qualification round performance at the Asian Games here on Tuesday. Valarivan and Mane, having already won a silver in different events, could not pose a challenge to the rest of the field including China, South Korea and Japan.
Key Points
- Indian shooting pair Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane secured fourth place in the 10m air rifle mixed team final.
- The duo failed to maintain their strong qualification momentum, where they finished second.
- China's Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao won gold with a new world record score.
- South Korea claimed silver, and Japan took the bronze medal in the event.
- Valarivan and Mane had previously won silver and bronze medals in other Asian Games shooting events.