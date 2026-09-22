Home  » Sports » Valarivan And Mane Finish Fourth In Asian Games Mixed Air Rifle Final

Valarivan And Mane Finish Fourth In Asian Games Mixed Air Rifle Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 22, 2026 09:34 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Indian shooting stars Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane performed in the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games, ultimately finishing fourth despite a strong qualification round.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points

  • Indian shooting pair Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane secured fourth place in the 10m air rifle mixed team final.
  • The duo failed to maintain their strong qualification momentum, where they finished second.
  • China's Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao won gold with a new world record score.
  • South Korea claimed silver, and Japan took the bronze medal in the event.
  • Valarivan and Mane had previously won silver and bronze medals in other Asian Games shooting events.
The Indian shooting pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final after failing to carry the momentum of a strong qualification round performance at the Asian Games here on Tuesday. Valarivan and Mane, having already won a silver in different events, could not pose a challenge to the rest of the field including China, South Korea and Japan.

Mixed Team Final Performance

 
The Indian duo was trailing the field all through the final before being eliminated with a score of 376.3. The Chinese pair of Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao pocketed the gold medal with a world record total of 507.1. South Korea's Ban Hyojin and Park Hajun settled for silver with a score of 502.9 and Japan's Naoki Hanakawa and Misakia Nobata got the bronze with a 439.7. Vietnam was disqualified after finishing fourth in the qualification.

Qualification Round Details

Valaviran could not shoot as consistently as she did in the indvidual and women's team events where she won silver medals. India managed 103.6 in series 1, increased their overall tally to 207.9 in series 2 before reaching 312.3 at the end of series 3, well behind South Korea who tallied 314.3 after 15 shots. India were eliminated from the medal race after the 18th shot. In the qualification, Valarivan and Mane shot 634.6 to finish second in the classification. The Chinese pair of Zifei and Lihao entered the final with a score of 638.9, a qualification world record total. South Korea's Hyojin and Hajun were third in qualification with an aggregate of 633.2. Vietnam's Thanh Thao Phi and Tam Quang Nguyen finished fourth with a 631 before being disqualifed. Mane was a part of the silver-winning Indian men's 10m air rifle team earlier in the competition. He had won a bronze in the individual men's competition.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian games shooting10m air rifle mixed teamelavenil valarivanparth maneindian shooters

More From Rediff

Junior Badminton Squad Set For World Championships In Egypt

Junior Badminton Squad Set For World Championships In Egypt
SRY Gene Test Mandatory For Indian Athletes

SRY Gene Test Mandatory For Indian Athletes
'Like Something Out of a Movie': Mbappe Hails Zidane Reunion

'Like Something Out of a Movie': Mbappe Hails Zidane Reunion

Related Stories

Valarivan And Mane Secure Spot In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Valarivan And Mane Secure Spot In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Web Stories

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026