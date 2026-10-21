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Wild Cards Announced For WTA Chennai Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 21, 2026 18:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's leading tennis talents, Vaishnavi Adkar, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathy, have secured coveted wild card entries for the upcoming WTA Chennai Open, boosting local hopes for the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India's top singles player Vaishnavi Adkar, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathy were awarded wild cards for the WTA Chennai Open on Wednesday.
  • Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathy, 17, has been in good form, recently winning singles and doubles titles at a W35 event in Portugal.
  • American Katherine Hui, the 2023 US Open junior championships winner, also received a wild card for the prestigious WTA 250 event.
  • Tamil Nadu Tennis Association president Vijay Amritraj expressed confidence that the Indian players would perform well using home conditions.

India's No. 1 singles player Vaishnavi Adkar, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and promising Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathy were on Wednesday awarded the wild cards for the WTA Chennai Open.

The 17-year-old Maaya has been in a good form, having recently won both the singles and doubles titles at a W35 event in Portugal.

 

The fourth wild card has gone to 21-year-old American Katherine Hui, the winner of the 2023 US Open junior championships.

Vijay Amritraj, the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, expressed confidence that the Indian players would make the most of playing at home.

"I am confident that Vaishnavi, Sahaja and Maaya will use the home conditions to do well in the prestigious WTA 250 event," he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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