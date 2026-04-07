Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi Adkar loses opening singles against Thailand's Chanta

Vaishnavi Adkar's unexpected loss to Aunchisa Chanta puts India behind Thailand in the Billie Jean King Cup, highlighting the challenges faced in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

IMAGE: Vaishnavi Adkar suffered a shock straight-set defeat against Aunchisa Chanta in the opening singles of the Billie Jean King Cup in Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association/X

Key Points Vaishnavi Adkar suffered a straight-set loss against Thailand's Aunchisa Chanta in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Aunchisa Chanta's strong baseline game and double-handed forehand proved difficult for Adkar.

Play was delayed by more than three hours due to persistent drizzle in Delhi.

India's Vaishnavi Adkar faltered under the weight of unforced errors, slumping to a shock straight-set defeat against Aunchisa Chanta as the hosts trailed 0-1 against Thailand in their opening Asia/Oceania Group I tie of the Billie Jean King Cup in Delhi on Tuesday.

Ranked 73 places above her opponent at 383, Vaishnavi went down 1-6, 3-6 in one hour and 13 minutes at the DLTA Centre Court after play was delayed by more than three hours due to persistent drizzle which caused unusually cool conditions.

The onus is now on Sahaja Yamlapalli (384), who takes on Patcharin Cheapchandej (449) in the second singles to keep India in the contest.

Vaishnavi loses in straight sets

Vaishnavi endured a shaky start, dropping serve in the opening game amid a flurry of errors. She battled through a marathon third game, saving three break points and stretching it across seven deuces, but eventually succumbed to a down-the-line backhand winner as she fell 0-3 behind.

Aunchisa, a left-hander with a rare double-handed forehand and a penetrating backhand, dictated play from the baseline to race to a 4-0 lead. Vaishnavi briefly steadied to get on the board in the fifth game, but the momentum firmly remained with the Thai player.

Under sustained pressure, Vaishnavi soon faced two set points and surrendered the opener in just 23 minutes, sending a forehand long before pushing a backhand wide.

She began the second set on a brighter note with an early break, only to hand the advantage straight back with another loose service game.

Errors continued to flow, including a love hold conceded in the fourth game, as double faults mounted and groundstrokes repeatedly sailed long, allowing Aunchisa to get a grip over the mach.

The home player raised hopes of a comeback when she managed to break Aunchisa in the seventh game, staying close at 3-4. Aunchisa saved two break points while serving for the match which ended when Vaishnavi netted a backhand.