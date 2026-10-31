Indian Tennis Hopes At Chennai Open: Adkar, Yamalapalli, Revathi Draw Tough Opponents

Discover the challenging first-round matchups for India's top tennis players, Vaishnavi Adkar, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, at the final WTA 250 Chennai Open, running from November 2 to 8.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's top-ranked Vaishnavi Adkar, a wild-card entrant, will begin her WTA 250 Chennai Open campaign against Britain's Jodie Burrage.

Sahaja Yamalapalli is slated to play Switzerland's Simona Waltert, while Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi faces Poland's Katarzyna Kawa in tough opening assignments.

The tournament, scheduled from November 2 to 8, is the final edition of the Chennai Open as a WTA 250 event before its slot moves to Manila next year.

Top seeds include Janice Tjen, Lilli Tagger, Magda Linette, and Panna Udvardy, with players like Udvardy appreciating Chennai's hot, physically demanding conditions.

India number one and wild-card entrant Vaishnavi Adkar will open her campaign against lower-ranked Britain's Jodie Burrage, while Sahaja Yamalapalli faces Switzerland's Simona Waltert in the first round of the WTA 250 Chennai Open as the draw was announced here on Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, the third Indian in the draw, has been handed a tough opening assignment against Poland's 106th ranked Katarzyna Kawa, the eighth seed in the tournament which will be played at the SDAT Tennis Stadium from November 2 to 8.

Indian Players' Prospects

Ranked 334th, Vaishnavi said her experience of playing in the city should help her.

"It's not my first time in Chennai. I've also played a couple of national-level tournaments here. This is where we grew up playing. So, I mean I know how the conditions are. It's not at all easy to play in hot weather," she said.

"It's a big opportunity. So I just want to focus on improving my game, playing against the higher-ranked players, and just give my best out there."

Burrage is a former top-100 player but is now placed 471.

Sahaja will be up against Waltert (ranked 128th) as the Indian players look to make an impression in the final edition of the Chennai Open.

Tournament Seeds And Future

Janice Tjen of Indonesia heads the field as the top seed, while Austria's Lilli Tagger is seeded second. Poland's Magda Linette is the third seed, followed by Panna Udvardy (fourth).

"I picked this tournament because of the conditions. I heard from a lot of players that it's hot, which I really like. I love the slow court, really physically demanding conditions," said Panna at the draw ceremony.

"So for me, that was the main focus. Also, the match is quite late here, which I like. I played in China last week, so it was a close travel."

Linette was ranked as high as 19th in the world in 2023 when she also made Australian Open semifinals.

The Chennai tournament is being held for the last time as the WTA 250 slot moves to Manila next year.