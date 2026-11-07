Adkar And Bhosale Script History As First All-Indian Pair In WTA Doubles Final

Indian tennis stars Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale have made history at the Chennai Open, becoming the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour-level doubles final, overcoming significant challenges on their path to the championship match.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale became the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour-level doubles final at the Chennai Open.

The Maharashtra duo defeated second seeds Weronika Falkowska and Alana Smith 6-2 2-6 10-8 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Bhosale battled a left hip issue and illness during the week, highlighting the significance of her support system.

The pair maintained an attacking approach despite losing momentum in the second set and falling behind in the super tie-break.

Both players expressed pride in their achievement, especially as it occurred on home soil, with Bhosale noting her long-standing connection to Chennai.

Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale had no idea they were scripting history when they became the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour-level doubles final.

The Maharashtra duo battled injury, illness and a resurgent Polish-American combination to beat second seeds Weronika Falkowska and Alana Smith 6-2 2-6 10-8 in the semifinals of the Chennai Open on Saturday.

Historic Achievement On Home Soil

For Bhosale, who has been struggling with a left hip issue and also fell sick during the week, having her support system around made a significant difference.

"It's an incredible feeling, just to do it on home soil, doing it with someone I really enjoy playing with, someone I really believe in," Bhosale said.

"I have so much support and our team was here, so that was really helpful for us because I am battling a few injuries and I also got sick this week. So it's definitely really nice to have my husband around which we don't get to do, so yeah I mean we had no idea we were the first Indian player, so yeah I mean it's something that I always remember.

"We had no idea we were the first Indian pair. It's something that I will always remember."

Overcoming Challenges And Maintaining Focus

The Indians had to dig deep after losing their way in the second set and falling behind in the deciding super tie-break, but they stuck to their attacking approach to pull off the victory.

Adkar admitted that her physical discomfort had affected her energy levels, particularly in the second set, when the opponents wrested control of the match.

"It was a similar issue (to the one in singles). That is one of the main reasons my energy sort of dropped in the second set and we struggled a bit. Even initially in the super tie-break, we started pretty slow," she said.

The Indians, however, reminded themselves to keep attacking rather than allow the pressure of the occasion to get to them.

"One of the biggest things for us was to keep going for our shots. In the super tie-break, we also reminded ourselves to just enjoy this moment because it's very rare that you get to play a WTA 250 semifinal in front of the home crowd. The atmosphere was just amazing," Adkar said.

The Thrill Of The Comeback

Bhosale said the match had witnessed several momentum swings, particularly in the deciding tie-break, but the pair remained committed to their attacking game.

"I really don't know what happened in the second set because it was very close. We had a lot of huge games, and those can go either way. I really don't know where it went wrong," she said.

"But she held her ground in the tie-break and I was able to bring up my energy towards the end of it."

Bhosale said the two were aware of the threat posed by Falkowska and Smith, having faced them a couple of weeks ago, albeit with different partners.

"I knew it was going to be fierce. They go for all their shots. There were a lot of momentum shifts throughout the tie-break, but we had one agenda today, which was to go for all our shots, and that really worked for us," she said.

A Special Connection To Chennai

The achievement has come at a time when India is losing the Chennai Open. Adkar chose to look at the positive side, saying she was happy that the pair had made the most of the opportunity.

"I am really glad that we could make the best out of it and play the final. That is how I am looking at it," she said.

Bhosale too preferred to celebrate the occasion, though she acknowledged the disappointment of losing a tournament that has been special to her.

"Sport teaches you so much in general. There are so many ups and downs. Probably this is a sad part for our country, but for me, it's positive that we have reached the final during the last edition," she said.

"I am also sad because this is a tournament where I made my breakthrough last year and now I am playing the final here."

For Bhosale, Chennai has been a happy hunting ground since her teenage years. She won a junior tournament at the venue when she was 14 and has cherished returning to the city over the years.

"It's been my happy hunting ground since I was 14. I won my junior B1 here and every time I played here, I loved the conditions, coming back here, the food. I have been cafe hopping here," she said.

Bhosale said the presence of family members and the opportunity to share the moment with them meant a lot, particularly because they rarely get to watch players compete during their travels on the international circuit.

"These small moments mean so much to us as players. When you are travelling, they don't really get to see it because it's different and they don't understand the sport as much. It's incredible that I could do it here, in front of my people and my entire team," she said.