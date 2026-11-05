Vaishnavi Adkar's Chennai Open Singles Journey Ends In Second Round

India's top tennis player Vaishnavi Adkar exited the Chennai Open singles after a second-round defeat to Anastasia Zakharova, while Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi continues her campaign in the doubles quarterfinals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's top-ranked Vaishnavi Adkar was defeated 3-6, 0-6 by Russia's Anastasia Zakharova in the Chennai Open second round on Thursday.

Adkar faced consistent pressure from Zakharova's powerful backhand and struggled with unforced errors, especially in the second set.

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and Shirvalli Bhamdipati advanced to the doubles quarterfinals, knocking out the third-seeded Czech team.

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi is now the only Indian player remaining in the singles draw after Adkar's exit.

Other second-round winners included Japan's Mai Hontama, Poland's Magda Linette, and Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini.

India number one Vaishnavi Adkar's campaign at the Chennai Open ended with a 3-6 0-6 defeat to Russia's Anastasia Zakharova in the second round but Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi progressed to the doubles quarterfinals with partner Shirvalli Bhamdipati here Thursday.

Vaishnavi, who had produced a stirring fightback to win her opening-round match against Britain's Jodie Burrage, could manage only sporadic resistance against a more consistent Zakharova, whose powerful backhand repeatedly troubled the Indian.

Vaishnavi's exit means Maaya is now the only Indian left in the singles draw. Wild-card entrant Sahaja Yamalapalli had bowed out in the first round on Tuesday night.

In the doubles, Maaya and Shrivalli knocked out third seeded Czech team of Aneta Kucmova and Aneta Laboutkova.

Adkar's Singles Challenge Ends

The seventh seed Russian dictated play with her returns, moved Vaishnavi from flank to flank, and constructed points with considerable ease.

The Pune player was put under pressure from the start, saving two break points in the third game before a backhand error handed Zakharova the advantage.

Vaishnavi fought hard to earn a chance to break back, recovering from 0-40 to force deuce, but the Russian held on after a lengthy game featuring four deuce points to establish a 3-1 lead.

Vaishnavi showed glimpses of a comeback but struggled to match the consistency and court coverage of her opponent.

Zakharova continued to find winners off her backhand and put the Indian under pressure on serve.

Vaishnavi saved a break point after a net-cord exchange but was forced to fend off three more following a series of return errors.

The Russian eventually secured another break when Vaishnavi sent a forehand beyond the baseline to move 4-1 ahead.

The Indian had opportunities to reduce the deficit but squandered four break points, allowing Zakharova to consolidate her advantage.

Trailing 2-5, Vaishnavi called for a medical timeout to receive treatment on her left thigh.

She returned with the thigh strapped and managed to break Zakharova, but could not sustain the momentum, dropping her own serve to concede the opening set after finding the net with a forehand.

The Indian's body language dipped in the second set as unforced errors crept into her game, while Zakharova remained composed and capitalised on the opportunities to wrap up the contest and book her place in the quarterfinals.

Maaya Revathi Advances In Doubles

Other Chennai Open Results

In the other second-round matches, Japan's Mai Hontama fought back from a set down to beat Kazakhstan's qualifier Zhibek Kulambayeva 4-6 6-4 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals.

Third seed Magda Linette of Poland also progressed, defeating Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 7-6(5) 6-0 after a closely contested opening set.

Italy's 10th seed Lucrezia Stefanini completed a 6-2 6-3 victory over Switzerland's Simona Waltert to book her quarterfinal berth.