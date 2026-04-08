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Vaishali Victorious, Remains in Lead at Women's Candidates Chess Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 08, 2026 23:51 IST

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Indian chess player R Vaishali's victory over Divya Deshmukh keeps her in the lead at the Women's Candidates Chess Tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

IMAGE: Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Key Points

  • R Vaishali defeated Divya Deshmukh, maintaining a joint lead in the Women's Candidates Chess Tournament with 5.5 points.
  • Anish Giri's win significantly impacted Fabiano Caruana's chances in the open section of the tournament.
  • Javokhir Sindarov leads the open section with 7 points, followed by Anish Giri with 5.5 points.
  • Anna Muzychuk is closely trailing the leaders in the women's competition, only half a point behind.
  • The Women's Candidates Tournament features intense competition with five rounds remaining, promising further exciting developments.

R Vaisahli kept Indian hopes alive defeating compatriot Divya Deshmush in the ninth round of the womens Candidates Chess Tournament here on Wednesday.

After what could be best prescribed as a sedate start, Vaishali has been pushing hard for a win in every game but this victory kept her in lead alongside Jiner Zhu of China on 5.5 points out of a possible eight.

 

With five more rounds to come in the women's competition, early leader Anna Muzychuk is in close pursuit of the two leaders a half point behind while Divya, Kateryna Lagno of Ukraine and Bibisara Assuabayeva are not far behind.

The one player out of contention here is former world women's champion Zhongyi Tan, who is still looking for the winning touch.

Open Section Highlights

In the open section, Anish Giri almost ended the hopes of pre-event favourite Fabiana Caruana of the United States scoring a brilliant win yet again.

The leader Javokhir Sindarov played the catch-me-if-you-can game with the followers as he took another draw, albeit, hard fought against Matthias BLuebaum of Germany.

As things stand in the open section, Sindarov has seven points from nine games and he is only followed by Giri of Holland, who has reinvented himself to be on 5.5 points.

It remains to be seen if Giri can catch up with Sindarov but the Uzbek has three games out of the remaining five with white pieces now.

R Praggnanadhaa tried to prove a point against Wei Yi of China but the Indian clearly spoiled a much better position in the middle game as the match is still on.

Round 9 Results

Rasults round 9: R Praggnanandhaa (IND, 2) playing Wei Yi (CHN, 3.5); Anish Giri (NED, (5.5) beat Fabiano Caruana (USA, 4,5) Javokhir Sindarov (UZB, 7) drew with Matthias Bluebaum (GER, 4); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3) playing Andrey Esipenko (RUS, 2.5).

Women: R Vaishali (IND, 5.5) beat Divya Deshmukh (IND, 4.5); Jiner Zhu (CHN, 5.5) beat Kateryna Lagno (RUS, 4.5)); Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS, 4) drew with Bibisara Assuabayeva (KAZ, 4); Anna Muzychuk (UKR, 5) drew with Zhongyi Tan (CHN, 3).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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