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Home  » Sports » R Vaishali Secures Victory at Women's Candidates Tournament, Set to Challenge for World Title

R Vaishali Secures Victory at Women's Candidates Tournament, Set to Challenge for World Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 15, 2026 23:11 IST

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Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali triumphed at the Women's Candidates Tournament, earning the chance to challenge for the World Championship title and marking a new chapter in Indian chess history.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points

  • R Vaishali won the Women's Candidates Tournament, earning the opportunity to compete for the World Championship title against Ju Wenjun.
  • Vaishali's victory marks a significant milestone in her career, stepping out of her brother Praggnanandhaa's shadow and solidifying her place in women's chess.
  • Javokhir Sindarov secured his spot to challenge D Gukesh in the Open section, promising an exciting World Championship match.
  • Vaishali follows in the footsteps of Koneru Humpy, highlighting the growth and success of women's chess in India.
  • Praggnanandhaa drew his final round match against Hikaru Nakamura in the Open section.

Grandmaster R Vaishali regained her composure at a crucial juncture and staged a fine comeback to outplay Kateryna Lagno in the final round, sealing victory to be crowned the outright champion of the Women's Candidates Tournament, which concluded here on Wednesday.

R Vaishali, long seen in the shadow of her younger sibling R Praggnanandhaa, has now carved her own path to the biggest stage in women's chess, earning the right to take on China's Ju Wenjun in the World Championship match later this year.

 

In doing so, Vaishali, who secured a total of 8.5 points, followed in the footsteps of Koneru Humpy, a feat that underscores the steady rise of women's chess in the country.

In the Open section, Javokhir Sindarov played out a draw with China's Wei Yi to seal his place as the challenger to reigning world champion D Gukesh.

India's Praggnanandhaa signed off with a draw against American star Hikaru Nakamura.

Anish Giri finished a clear second, 1.5 points behind Sindarov, after defeating Germany's Matthias Bluebaum, while Fabiano Caruana also notched up a win against Andrey Esipenko.

Final Results from the Tournament

Results: R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 6) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA 6.5); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 4.5) lost to Fabiano Caruana (USA, 7); Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 5.5) lost to Anish Giri Ned, 8); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 9.5) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 6).

Women: R Vaishali (Ind, 8.5) beat Kateryna Lagno (Rus, 6.5); Bibisara Assuabayeva (Kaz, 8) drew with Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 6); Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 6.5) playing Zhu Jiner (Chn, 7); Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 5.5) playing Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus, 6.5).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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