Indian Grandmaster Vaishali Loses Ground in Candidates Tournament

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali's recent defeat in the Chess Candidates Tournament has dramatically intensified the competition for the women's title, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

IMAGE: Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Key Points R Vaishali's loss to Jiner Zhu in the Candidates Tournament creates a three-way tie for the lead.

Anna Muzychuk's victory over Aleksandra Goryachkina puts her in contention for the title.

Javokhir Sindarov is on the verge of a dominant victory in the open section of the Candidates Tournament.

Bibisara Assaubayeva's win over Kateryna Lagno keeps her in the running for the women's title.

Divya Deshmukh and R Praggnanandhaa are out of contention for a podium finish in their respective sections.

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali went down to China's Jiner Zhu on Sunday, throwing the Candidates tournament wide open with just two rounds remaining in the event that will select the challenger to women's world champion Wenjun Ju.

As luck would have it, Vaishali lost with white pieces when a draw could have put her in the sole lead but her instinct to go for a win in every game got the better of her. Incidentally, this was the second loss in the tournament for the Indian girl and both these defeats came against Zhu.

With seven points in her kitty from 12 games, Vaishali was joined by Zhu and Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in lead after the latter defeated Aleksandra Goryachkina in a well contested game.

Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan put an end to the Russian dreams of fighting it out for the women's title with a finely crafted victory over Kateryna Lagno. The Kazakh girl is just a half point adrift of the three leaders and the final rest day should come in handy for her and Vaishali to stake their claim.

In the other game of the day, Divya Deshmukh lost to Zhongyi Tan of China and both are out of contention for even a podium finish.

Open Section Update: Sindarov Dominates

In the open section, Uzbek Javokhir Sindarov was yet again dominant with his white pieces and played out an easy draw with world number two Hikaru Nakamura of the United States.

Taking his tally to a nearly unassailable 9 points from 12 games, Sindarov is now closing in on what would be called the most dominant victory in the Candidates' chess tournament.

Grandmaster R Praggnanadhaa did not have to do much to draw with Andrey Esipenko and it seems that the younger sibling of Vaishali has given up hopes. While a lot remains to be fought for, Praggnanadhaa will have to bounce back and be back here in two years' time in order to make an impression.

Round 12 Results

Results round 12: Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 4.5 drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 5); Matthias BLuebaum (Ger, 5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 6);); Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 5) drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 9) Wei Yi (Chn, 5) playing Anish Giri (Ned, 6.5).

Women: Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus, 5) lost to Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 7); R Vaishali (Ind, 7) lost to Jiner Zhu (Chn, 7): BIbisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 6.5) beat Kateryna Lagno (Rus, 5.5); Zhongyi Tan (Chn, 5) beat Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 5).