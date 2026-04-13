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R Vaishali Under Pressure at Chess Candidates Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 13, 2026 14:53 IST

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Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali faces immense pressure at the Candidates chess tournament after a setback, needing to win her upcoming matches to stay in contention for a world title shot.

Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

IMAGE: Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Key Points

  • R Vaishali faces pressure in the Candidates Tournament after losing her lead to Jiner Zhu.
  • Vaishali will play against former world champion Zhongyi Tan in a crucial penultimate round.
  • Javokhir Sindarov is close to securing a shot at the world title in the open section.
  • Anish Giri remains Sindarov's only realistic challenger in the open section of the tournament.
  • Several players remain in contention in both the open and women's sections, promising a thrilling finish.

After squandering the chance to extend her lead, Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali will be under pressure when she takes on former women's world champion Zhongyi Tan of China in the penultimate round of the Candidates chess tournament here.

Vaishali, who was leading by a full point, suffered a setback in the 12th round, playing with white she lost to China's Jiner Zhu, who has now drawn level at the top of the points table.

 

Vaishali will need to regroup after the final rest day of the tournament, which will determine the challenger to reigning world champion Wenjun Ju of China.

Apart from Zhongyi, Vaishali also faces a tricky challenge from Russia's Kateryna Lagno, who may be out of title contention but remains a formidable opponent.

Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva is also in the hunt after a hard-fought win over Lagno, while Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk too remains in contention.

The two are trailing the leaders by half a point, setting up a potentially thrilling finish.

Vaishali and Zhu share the lead on seven points, with Assaubayeva and Muzychuk close behind on 6.5 points. The Russian duo of Aleksandra Goryachkina and Lagno are on 5.5, while India's Divya Deshmukh and Tan are further back on five points.

It is clear that a lot can go right-or-wrong for all the four players in contention.

Open Section Tournament Update

In the open section, Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov is firmly in control with nine points and is just a draw away from securing a shot at the world title against India's D Gukesh later this year.

Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, who is on seven points, remains the only realistic challenger and is set to face Sindarov in a crucial clash in the next round.

If Anish wins he might still have a chance. However, as things have been unfolding here, there is a very remote chance of that happening.

Fabiano Caruana is third on six points, followed by American compatriot Hikaru Nakamura, Wei Yi and Matthias Bluebaum of Germany, while India's R Praggnanandhaa is further down the standings on five points, a half point ahead of Andrey Esipenko of Russia.

Pairings for Round 13

Open:Wei Yi (Chn, 5.5) vs Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 4.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 7) vs Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 9); Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 5.5) vs Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 5.5); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 6) vs R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 5).

Women: Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 6.5) vs Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 6.5); Kateryna Lagno (Rus, 5.5) vs Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 5); Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 5) vs R Vaishali (Ind, 7); Zhu Jiner (Chn 7) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus, 5.5).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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