Indian GMs Out Of Championship Race; Carlsen's Rating Slides

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi's championship hopes were dashed after a critical loss to R Vaishali at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot, while Magnus Carlsen faces a significant rating drop and threat to his world No. 1 spot.

Photograph: Arjun Erigaisi/X

Key Points Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi lost to compatriot R Vaishali in the final Fast Classic group stage game, missing out on the championship knockout.

All three Indian Grandmasters  Erigaisi, Vaishali, and R Praggnanandhaa  are now out of the main championship race and will play for classification spots.

Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen ended the group stage without a win, drawing twice on Sunday, and his live rating continued to slide, threatening his world No. 1 position.

France's Alireza Firouzja, American GM Fabiano Caruana, Dutch GM Anish Giri, and France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave qualified for the championship knockout bracket.

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi suffered a defeat against compatriot R Vaishali in the final Fast Classic group stage game to miss out on a place in the championship knockout at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot here.

Indian GMs' Knockout Hopes Dashed

Erigaisi began the day in a three-way tie for the top spot in Group D alongside Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Hans Niemann. He moved into pole position to qualify for the championship knockout by defeating Vaishali with the white pieces in their first meeting of the day, opening up a two-point lead.

However, Vaishali produced one of the day's standout results by beating Erigaisi in the reverse fixture.

The game was a see-saw battle, with both Indian GMs making several errors before Vaishali eventually secured the win. The result meant Erigaisi finished third in Group D, with Vachier-Lagrave progressing to the championship knockout.

"I'm happy to win a game. It was very complicated, I don't know what was happening," Vaishali told the official broadcaster after the win.

Vaishali, who will challenge China's Ju Wenjun for the Women's World Championship next year, finished last in Group D with two wins, one draw and seven losses.

All Indians Out Of Championship Race

All three Indians -- Erigaisi, Vaishali and her brother R Praggnanandhaa -- are out of the championship race and will now play for classification spots.

Praggnanandhaa drew twice with Vietnamese GM Liem Le to finish last in Group B. The Indian GM played out seven draws and lost three times.

He and Vaishali will compete in Knockout 6, against Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Abhimanyu Mishra respectively.

Meanwhile, Erigaisi, who ended the group stage with four wins, as many draws and two losses, will compete in Knockout 3, where he will face Jorden van Foreest.

Top Contenders Advance; Carlsen's Struggles

France's Alireza Firouzja, American GM Fabiano Caruana, Dutch GM Anish Giri and France's Vachier-Lagrave qualified for the championship knockout bracket.

Firouzja topped Group A with two draws against Levon Aronian. He finished on 15 points, one ahead of Jan-Krzysztof Duda and van Foreest.

Giri's two draws with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov were enough to secure first place in Group C on 15 points. All six games in the group were drawn, leaving the standings unchanged. Mamedyarov finished fourth on 11 points.

Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen ended the group stage without a win. He drew twice with Ian Nepomniachtchi on Sunday as his live rating continued to slide. He is now down to 2801.2 and in danger of dropping below 2800 for the first time in more than 15 years.

The Norwegian's world No. 1 position is also under threat, with Caruana hot on his heels.

Carlsen finished fifth on nine points after nine draws and one defeat, without a Fast Classic victory in the group stage. He will compete in Knockout 5.