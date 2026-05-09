HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Chaudhari Bows Out Of ITF W35 Semifinals

Chaudhari Bows Out Of ITF W35 Semifinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 18:42 IST

x

India's Vaidehee Chaudhari's strong performance at the ITF W35 tournament was cut short in the semifinals, while Zeel Desai's run ended due to injury, impacting both singles and doubles events.

Key Points

  • Vaidehee Chaudhari lost to Justina Mikulskyte in the ITF W35 tournament semifinal.
  • Justina Mikulskyte defeated Vaidehee Chaudhari in a three-set match.
  • Zeel Desai retired from her semifinal match due to severe cramps.
  • Zuzanna Pawlikowska advanced to the final after Desai's retirement.
  • Ksenia Laskutova and Elina Nepliy were declared doubles champions after Pawlikowska's injury.

India's Vaidehee Chaudhari bowed out in the semifinals of the ITF W35 after going down fighting to top seed Justina Mikulskyte here on Saturday.

In the second semifinal, India's Zeel Desai was forced to retire despite leading against Poland's Zuzanna Pawlikowska.

 

Chaudhari's Semifinal Loss

Lithuania's Justina ended Vaidehee's impressive run with a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 victory to set up a summit clash with second seed Zuzanna, who also survived a dramatic semifinal encounter.

Justina struck the decisive break in the sixth game of the opening set before Vaidehee roared back strongly in the second, breaking in the fourth, sixth and eighth games to level the match convincingly.

However, Justina regained control in the deciding set with early breaks in the first and fifth games, using her experience and consistency to close out the contest and book her place in the final.

Both players struck two aces each, while Vaidehee committed five double faults against Justina's three.

Desai's Injury and Doubles Final

In the second semifinal, Zeel had edged a gripping opening set in a tense tiebreak 11-9 and was leading 2-1 in the second set when severe cramps brought her impressive run to a painful end.

The Indian, who had battled through multiple marathon matches earlier in the tournament, took a medical timeout but struggled to even stand on court as the physical toll finally caught up with her.

The doubles final also could not be completed after Pawlikowska's shoulder injury forced her and Vaidehee to withdraw from the title clash. As a result, the pair of Ksenia Laskutova and Elina Nepliy were declared champions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Tumakuru Open: Top Seeds Secure Quarterfinal Spots
Zeel Desai Secures Semifinal Spot at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Open
Indians at Wimbledon: Mahak ousted, Desai advances in girls singles
Indians at Wimbledon: Mahak ousted, Desai advances in girls singles
Zeel Desai, Madhurima Sawant, and Jennifer Luikham Secure Quarterfinal Berths at Endurance Open
World Tour Finals: Sindhu, Sen enter knock-outs
World Tour Finals: Sindhu, Sen enter knock-outs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Folk Artists Celebrate ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's Swearing-In ceremony as WB CM0:56

Folk Artists Celebrate ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's...

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony0:11

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at...

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO