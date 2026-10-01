Top Tennis Talent To Compete At Fenesta Open Nationals

The highly anticipated 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship is set to showcase India's top tennis talent, with two-time champion Vaidehee Chaudhari and defending men's champion Manish Sureshkumar leading a competitive field in New Delhi.

Key Points Vaidehee Chaudhari and Manish Sureshkumar headline the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship.

Chaudhari aims for her third women's singles title, while Sureshkumar defends his men's singles crown.

The championship, running from October 5 to 17, will host 324 matches across various categories.

Top national players, including four men's top-15 and four women's top-10, are confirmed participants.

Junior talents like Praneel Sharma and Savitha Bhubaneshwaran will also compete in the boys' and girls' events.

Two-time champion Vaidehee Chaudhari and defending men's champion Manish Sureshkumar will lead a highly competitive field in the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship to be held here October 5 to 17.

Defending Champions And Rising Stars

Chaudhari will chase her third women's singles crown after winning in 2022 and 2024, while Sureshkumar returns to defend his 2025 title.

Shruti Ahlawat adds to the women's challenge, having won her maiden ITF title at the same venue in May, defeating Poland's Zuzanna Kolonus.

Tournament Overview And Key Participants

A total of 324 matches will be played across men's, women's, boys' and girls' categories.

The men's players includes four national top-15 players: Sureshkumar (Indian Ranking 8), No. 10 Nitin Kumar Sinha (IR 10), Aditya Balsekar (IR 11) and Udit Kamboj (IR 13).

The women's category features four national top-10 players, with Ahlawat ranked seventh, Sonal Paygonda Patil (IR 9) and Akanksha Nitture (IR 10) joining Chaudhari as per the last updated ranking list of July 27, 2026.

The junior field includes Delhi's Praneel Sharma, Karnataka's Prakaash Sarran, Gujarat's Om Patel and Haryana's Harsh Malik in the boys' competition.

Tamil Nadu's Savitha Bhubaneshwaran, Maharashtra's Parthsarthi Mundhe and Swanika Roy, and Karnataka's Shreeniti Chowdhury will feature in the girls' competition.