Vaidehee Chaudhari Returns To Fenesta Open, Aims For Third Title

Two-time former champion Vaidehee Chaudhari is set to make a triumphant return to the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, aiming to reclaim her title after an injury layoff.

Key Points Two-time champion Vaidehee Chaudhari returns to Fenesta Open after injury layoff.

Chaudhari aims to win her third Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship title.

Main draw action for the championship is scheduled to begin on Monday at DLTA.

Defending men's champion Manish Sureshkumar leads the men's draw.

Boys and girls under-18 competitions will run concurrently with the senior events.

After missing last year's edition due to injury, two-time former champion Vaidehee Chaudhari is back at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, and has her eyes firmly set on reclaiming the trophy.

Key Players And Tournament Details

Main draw action will begin on Monday at DLTA with Vaidehee leading the women's field along with Shruthi Ahlawat, Sonal Patil and Akanksha Nitture.

"I will focus on one match at a time. I won in 2022 and 2024, but last year I couldn't play because I was injured. I am happy to be back again here and I will do my best. And obviously, my eyes are on the winning trophy. So definitely, I will do my best," Vaidehee said ahead of her first-round match.

With the main draw yet to be released, Vaidehee is keeping the focus on herself for now.

"I am working on all the parts of my game. Right now, I am just focusing on the one match at a time because I don't know who am I playing against. When the draw will be out, we will see who my first opponent is. For now, I will focus on my game."

Defending champion Manish Sureshkumar will lead the men's draw, which also includes Nitin Kumar Sinha, Aditya Balsekar and Udit Kamboj.

The boys and girls under-18 competitions will take place alongside the men's and women's events this week.

The boys field features Delhi's Praneel Sharma, Karnataka's Prakaash Sarran, Gujarat's Om Patel and Haryana's Harsh Malik while Tamil Nadu's Savitha Bhubaneshwaran, Maharashtra's Parthsarthi Mundhe and Swanika Roy, and Karnataka's Shreeniti Chowdhury headline the girls' competition.