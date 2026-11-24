Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has etched his name in cricket history by smashing the fastest double hundred and fastest hundred in List A cricket during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match.

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the fastest double hundred in List A cricket on Tuesday.

He achieved this feat with a 52-ball innings against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Sooryavanshi also broke the record for the fastest hundred in List A cricket with a 28-ball century against the UAE.

Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the young cricketer for his phenomenal performance.

His double century surpassed the previous record held by Chad Bowes, who scored 200 off 103 balls in 2024.

Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for scoring the fastest double hundred in List A cricket on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi's Historic Achievement

Patnaik said Sooryavanshi's batting reflected his skills and hunger for excellence.

"Congratulate promising young cricketer, #VaibhavSuryavanshi on scripting history by scoring fastest century and fastest double century in the List A cricket during ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match. His phenomenal innings reflects his fearless batting, remarkable skill and hunger for excellence. May he achieve greater milestones in his sporting career and bring more glory for the country," Patnaik said in a post on X.

Sooryavanshi etched his name in the history books on Tuesday, shattering the world record for the fastest double hundred in List A cricket with a 52-ball blitz against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

He surpassed the record held by Chad Bowes, who scored a 200 off 103 balls for Canterbury against Otago in the Ford Trophy in 2024.

Sooryavanshi also broke the world record for the fastest hundred in List A cricket with a 28-ball century against the UAE.