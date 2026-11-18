The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has controversially approved the allotment of a disputed 978-square metre land parcel to former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan, sparking allegations of corruption and double standards from the Opposition Congress.

IMAGE: All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) approved a proposal on Wednesday to allot 978 sq m of disputed land to ex-cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan.

The deal grants Pathan 500 sq m for free and the remaining 478 sq m at 55% of market value, leading to strong opposition from the Congress.

The land dispute dates back to March 2012 when Pathan first requested the plot, with the state government rejecting the allotment in June 2014, yet Pathan continued occupation.

The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of corruption and double standards, especially after Pathan listed the plot as his own in his 2024 Lok Sabha election nomination papers.

Mayor Geeta Makwana stated the proposal was approved by majority vote as it originated from the state government, with conditions to prevent resale.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)'s general body on Wednesday approved the Gujarat government's proposal to offer a 978-square metre disputed land partly free and the rest at a discount to India ex-cricketer and rebel TMC MP Yusuf Pathan amid protest by the Congress.

The BJP-ruled VMC's general body, at a meeting, approved the controversial proposal whereby Pathan gets 500 square meters of the land adjacent to his residence in Tandalja locality for free, and 55 per cent of market value charged for the remaining 478 square-metre plot.

The Opposition Congress voted against the proposal.

VMC's Approval And Congress Opposition

Mayor Geeta Makwana said the proposal regarding the plot, which had been reviewed by the VMC Standing Committee, was approved by a majority vote by the general body at the meeting.

"The Opposition members voted against it (the proposal), leading to a debate during the general body meeting. However, since the proposal originated from the state government, we proceeded to approve it by a majority. Regarding the plot allotted to Pathan, there was a discussion on the implementation of specific terms and conditions, and attention will be paid to ensuring these are enforced," she said.

Makwana added that as Mayor, she wished for specific policies and regulations to be applied to the land, ensuring it could not be sold by the allottee to any third party.

The Congress hit out at the ruling BJP over the allotment of the government land to the 44-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, calling it a case of "corruption and double standard".

Timeline Of The Disputed Land

Pathan won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Behrampore in West Bengal on a ticket from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, but later sided with party rebels after the TMC's defeat in this year's Assembly polls.

In March 2012, Pathan submitted a request to the VMC, seeking the allotment of a piece of government land adjacent to his residence for residential purposes. At that time, the valuation of the land was set at Rs 52,270 per square metre.

In June 2012, the BJP-led standing committee of the civic body recommended the allotment of the land to Pathan, citing his achievements as a cricketer who had brought glory to the country.

In June 2014, the state government's urban development department rejected the land allotment proposal, but Pathan continued to occupy the prime plot.

Legal Challenges And Political Allegations

In June 2024, weeks after the former cricketer became an MP of the TMC, a BJP rival, the VMC sent a notice, asking him to vacate the land.

Pathan challenged the notice in the Gujarat High Court, where a single bench dismissed his plea. He then filed a fresh plea against the order before a division bench, but later withdrew it.

On Tuesday, state Congress chief Amit Chavda claimed that Pathan, in his nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had listed the plot as his own.

The Gujarat government and the VMC were effectively gifting the plot to the rebel Trinamool Congress MP by waiving the penalties and overlooking his alleged illegal occupation, Chavda claimed.

Declaring the plot as his own in a sworn affidavit was a serious matter, as the state government had in 2014 issued a letter directing the land should not be allotted to Pathan, the Congress leader said.