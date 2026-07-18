VS Rathanvel secures Grandmaster title as India nears historic 100th GM mark

Indian chess celebrates a significant milestone as VS Rathanvel becomes the nation's 99th Grandmaster, bringing the country tantalisingly close to achieving the historic 100 GM mark.

IMAGE: VS Rathanvel won ten games in a row to reach the coveted 2500 Elo rating. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ChessBase India/X

Key Points V S Rathanvel is India's 99th Grandmaster, achieving the title after crossing the 2500 Elo rating.

His achievement brings India just one step away from the historic milestone of 100 Grandmasters.

Rathanvel had completed his three GM norms in 2022 but faced a prolonged wait to meet the rating requirement.

The 25-year-old from Coimbatore is a former World Youth U-10 bronze medallist.

He plans to play stress-free and target stronger international tournaments in the future.

India edged closer to a landmark 100th Grandmaster as V S Rathanvel finally fulfilled a dream that had eluded him for nearly five years, becoming the country's 99th GM after crossing the coveted 2500 Elo rating mark at the Guwahati Smart City International Open 2026.

The 25-year-old from Coimbatore had completed his three GM norms back in 2022, but repeatedly fell short of the rating requirement, turning what should have been the final step into a prolonged test of patience and mental resilience.

Rathanvel's Journey To Grandmaster Title

A World Youth U-10 bronze medallist and one of India's strongest International Masters for several years, Rathanvel never stopped believing despite coming agonisingly close on several occasions before finally sealing the title.

"I came very close on multiple occasions, so it becomes very depressing because chess is a mental sport and you suddenly start doubting yourself," Rathanvel said.

"That really affects a player's performance. So finally crossing the 2500 rating feels very satisfying."

The newly-crowned Grandmaster said the biggest change now would be the freedom to play without constantly worrying about his rating.

"I'll be able to play stress-free and probably a bit more relaxed. I think that will help me perform better," he said.

Background And Future Aspirations

Coached at different stages by Grandmasters Vishnu Prasanna, Narayanan Srinath, Shyam Sundar and Sundarrajan Kidambi, Rathanvel took up chess at the age of six. Though a mechanical engineer by qualification, he is now fully committed to a professional chess career.

His parents run a wedding card printing business in Coimbatore, while Rathanvel trains independently, competes in European leagues and coaches students online. He learnt the basics at the Kovai Kids Chess Academy before steadily progressing through India's highly competitive chess circuit.

"My future goal is to get invitations to stronger tournaments, which will make things a bit easier. By September, I'll start planning the major events I want to play," he said.

India Nears Historic 100th GM Milestone

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang hailed the achievement, noting that India is now just one Grandmaster away from reaching the coveted three-figure milestone.

"Grandmaster No. 99 for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to Rathanvel V S on successfully completing all the requirements for the prestigious Grandmaster title and becoming India's 99th Grandmaster. India now stands just one Grandmaster away from the historic milestone of 100.

"Wishing Rathanvel continued success, memorable performances, and many more achievements on the international stage. May this milestone be the foundation for an even brighter future. Congratulations once again." said Narang.