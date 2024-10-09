News
Home  » Sports » Uttarakhand to host National Games in 2025

Uttarakhand to host National Games in 2025

Source: PTI
October 09, 2024 16:20 IST
P T Usha with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

IMAGE: P T Usha with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Photograph: Pushar Singh Dhami/X

The 38th edition of the National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14 next year, the Indian Olympic Association announced on Wednesday, saying that the schedule is subject to approval from its General Assembly later this month.

The IOA General Assembly is scheduled to be held on October 25.

"We are thrilled to bring the National Games to Uttarakhand, a state that has shown remarkable enthusiasm and commitment

to hosting this prestigious event," IOA president P T Usha said in a press release.

"The Games provide a vital platform for athletes from all over the country to showcase their talents and continue their journey toward international sporting success," she added.

The Games will feature competitions in 38 sports and over 10,000 athletes, officials, and coaches are expected to participate.

 

"We are committed to delivering a world-class sporting experience. The National Games will not only be a celebration of sports but also a showcase of Uttarakhand's rich culture and hospitality," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The previous edition of the Games was organised in Goa last year. Maharashtra claimed the top spot with a whopping 228 medals, including 80 gold.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
